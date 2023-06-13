The CW Renews ‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘All American: Homecoming,’ Cancels ‘Gotham Knights’

The CW has decided the fate of the three shows that were left on the bubble after the May upfronts, renewing two and canceling the other.

Superman & Lois has been renewed for a shortened 10-episode (it had 13 episodes this year) fourth season. The reduced episode order comes as the network’s new owners Nexstar look to cut costs and make The CW profitable.

All American: Homecoming is in a similar situation, having been renewed for a shortened 13-episode (down from 15) third season.

“We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” the network’s President of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz, said in a statement (per TVLine).

“These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television,” he continued. “We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

Unfortunately, it’s not so happy news for Gotham Knights, which has been canceled after just one season. Based on the DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the series was written by Batwoman trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams and followed the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder.

Gotham Knights premiered on March 14, 2023, and will wrap up the season with episodes on June 20 and 27. The series starred Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins.

According to Nielsen ratings, Gotham Knights has averaged 719,000 total viewers to date, with a 0.1 demo rating. It currently ranks in eighth place out of the 14 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season.