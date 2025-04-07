Khelsi Stone, who appeared on the first season of Farmer Wants a Wife in 2023, shared a vulnerable Instagram post with fans on April 4. The former reality star opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed that she is voluntarily checking into a rehab facility for three weeks or more.

“I hope within this post you can find strength & bravery vs judgement, shame, or as I felt at first, embarrassment until I had someone tell me she hopes I can be a role model for her daughter & our youth one day because people need more support here,” Stone began.

She continued, “That you realize you may see a smile, bubbly personality, or someone living their best life as you scroll but that media is not always what it seems. I’m tired of being the girl who has been on tv, who’s ‘pretty’ & seems like she’s got it together. I feel as if I am so misunderstood by people & within dating scenarios often. I have struggled with confidence all my life.”

The treatment center is “oriented around abuse, trauma, and ptsd recovery,” according to Stone. She will not have her phone or any other connection to the outside world for the duration of her stay. “I’ll be spending my time in countless hours of therapy approaches, such as intense counseling including EMDR and other approaches to even equine, art, music, and exercise/nutrition therapy.”

She noted that she’s been “hurting for a long time and it’s been super heavy,” and said that she hopes the treatment will give her “so much awareness and coping mechanisms to truly transform any depression, anxiety, insecurity, and dependency.”

Although Stone was aware that some followers may not appreciate her vulnerability, she chose to be “authentic” with her supporters because she “looked up to” others who had previously done the same.

Stone was farmer Allen Foster‘s final pick on Farmer Wants a Wife, but they announced their breakup in May 2023, just two days after the show’s finale aired.

