‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Mitchell & Sydney Give Update on Relationship and New Arrival

How are things going with Farmer Wants a Wife couple Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera? The pair met on the second season of the hit Fox reality show and quickly fell in love. Now they are giving fans an update, including a new arrival.

Kolinsky, who lives and works at a farm in East Tennessee, was one of four farmers who appeared on the show earlier this year in search of the one. He soon hit it off with Errera, a 22-year-old construction worker from New Jersey who described herself as “an outdoors gal.”

Months later, the couple is still together, and, according to Kolinsky, “everything is going wonderful” although the couple aren;’t engaged yet.

“I’m blessed beyond belief,” Kolinsky told WBIR-TV. “I’m still dating Sydney Errera. I just spent time with her family in New Jersey and had a great time getting to hang out with them and getting to see a little bit of her world because she’s spent so much time here in Tennessee.”

Kolinsky and Errera grew close throughout their time on the show, bonding over their shared love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. In the season finale, which aired on May 9, Kolinsky chose Errera to be his hopeful future wife.

“Me and Sydney are like two peas in a pod,” the Tennessee farmer shared. “We accompany each other so well, whether it be in the outdoors doing what we love so much or just going to dinner. It’s just a pleasant surprise that I could find love on a reality TV show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYDNEY ERRERA (@sydneyerreraa)

As for what’s next for the couple, Kolinsky said, “We’re working on some partnerships with some big brands… so getting to do some of that stuff, getting to travel and meet new people. Random farms have reached out and being like ‘We’d like to have you come hunt.’ So we’re definitely going to be traveling, meeting new people, and spending time in the outdoors together.”

To show how serious things are, Errera has been spending most of her time in Tennessee, and the couple recently welcomed a new fur baby into the family. On her Instagram Story earlier this month, Errera showed off pictures of a cute chocolate pup, who looked dressed to accompany the pair on their next hunting trip.

Speaking on the Farmer Wants a Wife reunion show back in May, Errera said of her relationship with Kolinsky, “I thought we had a lot in common. But I didn’t think that we would continue dating after (the show) because I was like, there’s no way we will actually like each other for this long. And then toward the end of the show, he met my parents, and we had a lot of time off camera together.”

Things soon got serious and the couple continued their relationship once the camera’s stopped rolling. “(We’ll) definitely move in with each other within the next year,” Errera stated on the reunion show. “And then, I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe he’ll propose to me.”