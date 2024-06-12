Will we be headed back to the farms in the near future? Farmer Wants a Wife recently wrapped up its second season, and now we’re wondering about the status of Season 3.

The series, which originally premiered on The CW in 2008 but was revived by FOX in 2023, follows four farmers on a quest to find a wife. They meet single women and bring them back to their farms to see if they can form a lasting connection.

So, is Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 happening? Here are the latest updates.

Will Farmer Wants a Wife return for Season 3?

FOX has not announced whether or not Farmer Wants a Wife has been renewed for Season 3. However, there is a casting call out for farmers, ranchers, and eligible single ladies for a potential third season. According to the casting call, the leads and contestants have to be available to film “sometime between August and October 2024,” but that is subject to change.

Who will be the stars of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3?

Since the show hasn’t been renewed yet, the farmers of a third season have not been announced. If Season 3 happens, the four leads will be revealed closer to the premiere date.

Will Jennifer Nettles be the host?

It’s unclear if Jennifer Nettles will return as the host of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3. The country music star has hosted the past two seasons.

Who is still together from Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2?

The second season of Farmer Wants a Wife ended with two couples still together. Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera remain in a relationship after the final decisions, as well as Nathan Smothers and Taylor Bedell.

Brandon Rogers chose Grace Girard at the end of the season. However, after spending time together outside of the show, they realized they were better off as just friends. They announced their breakup during the Season 2 reunion episode.

Meanwhile, Ty Ferrell didn’t choose anyone and ended things with both Megan Lay and Melody Fernandez. In a post-Season 2 interview, Ferrell revealed that he has kept in touch with Lay. The Missouri native also admitted that he received backlash from fans for not making a choice between his final two women.

“It was tough the day after [the finale] reading all the things because I was portrayed in a way that I don’t feel like is me,” he shared. “I never thought I would be somebody on TV that was basically polarizing,” he told LancasterFarming.com.