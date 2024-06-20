Grace Girard thought she had found the love of her life when she appeared on the second season of Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife, but it turns out her true love was waiting for her much closer to home.

Girard was a contestant on Season 2 of the dating reality series, where 32 women try to capture the hearts of four farmers looking for love. The Caledonia, Wisconsin native bonded with farmer Brandon Rogers over the course of the series, and Rogers ultimately picked Girard as his partner in the season finale.

However, it was revealed during the reunion, which aired in May, that Girard and Rogers were no longer together. They separated not long after filming concluded last fall, though they have remained close friends.

But Girard didn’t stay lonely for long, as she is now dating fellow Wisconsin native Trevor Jung, a transit and mobility director for the City of Racine and a Wisconsin Democratic National Convention delegate.

“It’s been really special to all-of-a-sudden find this,” Girard told the Journal Sentinel in a recent interview. “I think it’s perfect timing, but also the weirdest timing for me. It’s been really, really serendipitous.”

Girard told the outlet that she met Jung when he spoke at a leadership forum that Girard, a communications associate, attended.

“He did a great job, and he was very endearing and I just thought he looked great in a suit,” Girard shared. “I was very attracted to his ambition and the way he worked the crowd that was there. That just made me really start to fall for him.”

Girard followed Jung on Instagram while Farmer Wants a Wife was still airing, and he immediately followed her back. As the show neared its end, Girard told a couple of mutual friends about her interest in Jung and they put in a good word for her.

“We have a lot of similar people in our lives, so it’s kind of crazy how many people know both of us and the overlap,” Jung told the JS. “So, it’s really cool.”

Jung, who was born in Russia, became the youngest person elected to the Racine Common Council since 1862, according to a Racine County Eye report. He resigned from the position in 2021 to become the City of Racine’s transit manager.

After their first date at Milwaukee’s Boone & Crockett, the pair hit it off and immediately knew they were right for each other.

“It’s like, when you know you know, right?” Jung stated. “When I saw the way that she talked not only to me, but the people around her, I thought, ‘Here’s someone who’s so sweet that I want to spend more time with.'”

“He’s very confident and so funny and he just makes me feel amazing every time I walk into a room with him,” Girard added.

As for whether Girard’s new man has seen Farmer Wants a Wife, that would be a no. However, Jung said his friends and family gave him the low-down.

“I’m just so proud of [Girard] when she goes out and about and people recognize her,” he said. “It’s very sweet and she’s so humble. It just makes me smile to know that, even though she won the show, that I get to call her my girlfriend.”