[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 finale.]

The farmers made their choices in the May 9 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2, and there was more than one surprise in the episode.

The season started with 32 women hoping to find love with farmers Brandon, Ty, Mitchell, and Nathan, all leaving their city lives behind to see if rural farm life suited them. Each farmer was grouped with eight women, with three ladies from each group being sent home in the early episodes. The remaining 20 women were then invited to stay at each farmer’s homestead to get the lay of the land and continue their romantic journeys.

Casting threw in a plot twist midseason when inviting new women to join the groups. One of them, Emerson, ended up being a finalist in Brandon’s group. The biggest surprise of the season: Farmer Ty chose no one!

Here’s how the choices went down in the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 finale. Be sure to tune in next week when the couples and Ty appear in the Season 2 reunion to find out which couples are still together.

Farmer Wants a Wife, Season 2 Reunion, Thursday, May 16, 9/8c, FOX