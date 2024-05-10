‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Finale: Which Couples Got Together? (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Dater Taylor and Farmer Nathan in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2
Spoiler Alert
FOX

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 finale.]

The farmers made their choices in the May 9 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2, and there was more than one surprise in the episode.

The season started with 32 women hoping to find love with farmers Brandon, Ty, Mitchell, and Nathan, all leaving their city lives behind to see if rural farm life suited them. Each farmer was grouped with eight women, with three ladies from each group being sent home in the early episodes. The remaining 20 women were then invited to stay at each farmer’s homestead to get the lay of the land and continue their romantic journeys.

Casting threw in a plot twist midseason when inviting new women to join the groups. One of them, Emerson, ended up being a finalist in Brandon’s group. The biggest surprise of the season: Farmer Ty chose no one!

'Farmer Wants a Wife': Farmer Ty Has a Surprising TV Past
Related

'Farmer Wants a Wife': Farmer Ty Has a Surprising TV Past

Here’s how the choices went down in the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 finale. Be sure to tune in next week when the couples and Ty appear in the Season 2 reunion to find out which couples are still together.

Farmer Wants a Wife, Season 2 Reunion, Thursday, May 16, 9/8c, FOX

Dater Grace and Farmer Brandon in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2
FOX

Brandon Chose Grace

Brandon’s final two were Grace and Emerson, and he ultimately chose Grace.

Brandon told Emerson, who comes from a farming background and joined midseason, that he hasn’t “been able to connect super deeply emotionally” like he hoped.

Meanwhile, Brandon told Grace that he feels “we have established a really good emotional connection” and that he “would like to see where that emotional connection will take us.”

Grace said she was “ecstatic” to accept Brandon’s offer and that she would never “want to lose” him.

Dater Sydney and Farmer Mitchell in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2
FOX

Mitchell Chose Sydney

Mitchell admitted to Kait that he had a stronger connection with Sydney when revealing his choice.

“Kait, it’s been a true pleasure, but unfortunately, I feel a struggle in that connection and I feel like I do have a stronger connection with somebody else,” Mitchell told her. “I want you to know that I’m so thankful for you. It’s an emotional roller coaster for me and it’s hard to say goodbye. I want the best for you.”

Kait said she was grateful for their time together, as she feels it made her a “better person.”

When revealing his choice to Sydney, Mitchell said, “There’s not many things that make this heart of mine, I guess, spill out and be vulnerable, be all romantic. But with you, I feel that way.”

Sydney agreed, saying, “I never have felt feelings for someone like I have with you, actually. Very scary! You know, maybe this is it. This is what I’ve been looking for my whole life.”

Dater Taylor and Farmer Nathan in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2
FOX

Nathan Chose Taylor

Nathan, the last to pick, was choosing between Allye and Taylor, and the chose Taylor.

“You and I both have been very slow-moving. I’ve seen glimpses of the whole Allye and then there’s times where I have a little bit of reservations because I’ve only seen that at little bits of time,” he told Allye. “This time that I’ve had with you had been fantastic and I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but I think that I’m going to have to go a different direction.”

Allye said it was “hard to say goodbye” but she was happy Nathan helped “tear” her emotional walls down while dating.

Nathan was nervous that Taylor would reject him because of her hesitance to move to Florida.

“I want to go on this road with you and I don’t expect you to move right now, but I’m crazy about you,” he said. She was ready to take the “leap of faith.”

They both admitted they were “falling in love” with each other and then kissed.

Farmer Ty in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 finale
Jeff Neira / FOX

Ty Chose No One

Ty couldn’t bring himself to choose either Megan or Melody. Instead, he decided to end the season single:

“I knew that neither one of them was my forever person,” he said. “And I had to be real with myself.”

Ty said there was “such an attraction” to Melody early on, but he wasn’t confident that she was 100 percent committed.

“After the family visits and experience and you in New York, it’s brought up a lot of questions, concerns of you being part of the city. Could you 100 percent fully commit yourself to being here?” Ty told her. “I want somebody that just fully wants to live and be in this place and that falls completely in love with it. For us to move forward, I shouldn’t have any concerns.”

Melody said she “was not expecting that all all” and that she was “sad” about this outcome, but admitted that they’re “from completely different worlds,” which made her more OK with his choice.

As for Megan, Ty said they had something “different than any other connection” but that what he feels for her is “friendship.” In a confessional later on, Ty admitted that the “friendship” label wasn’t really how he felt.

Ty, who already has one daughter, started the season “open” to more children, but realized by the end that he’s not fully committed to that idea. If they were to be together, Megan said she would want more children. Because of this, Ty didn’t see a future together.

“Through this, there’s part of me that thought coming into this, I was open to children. But for me, to be honest, I’ve learned through it that I’m not 100 percent there. For me knowing that I don’t want to have kids, I don’t think I should be in a place where I should keep you from having them,” Ty told Megan. “Also, it’s something with that connection that we’ve got and for me, it’s such a strong connection that it’s been a that it’s a friendship connection. I’m just not 100 percent there that you’re my forever person.”

His decision “confused” confused but she said she was “proud” of herself for fully leaning into this experience. Still, this made her fear she was “not good enough” for love.

Farmer Wants a Wife (2023)

Brandon Rogers

Mitchell Kolinsky

Nathan Smothers

Ty Ferrell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lance Barber and Zoe Perry react to George's death on 'Young Sheldon'
1
‘Young Sheldon’: Lance Barber & Zoe Perry React to George’s Death
Buck and Eddie in 911
2
‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman on Possibility of Buck & Eddie
Ryan Guzman in '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 7
3
Why Eddie’s Lying to Buck & Christopher on ‘9-1-1’
Ryan Guzman in '9-1-1' Season 7, Episode 5 - 'You Don’t Know Me'
4
Ryan Guzman Says Eddie Will Feel ‘Isolated’ When ‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Ends
Maggie Q and Titus Welliver in 'Bosch: Legacy'
5
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Maggie Q’s Renée Ballard Arrives in Season 3 Finale Photos