At long last, it’s Emmys night! The stars have begun to arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

The 2022-2023 year in television will be celebrated during the January 15 ceremony, which was delayed by four months by the actors and writers strikes of 2023. A reminder that this means anything released after June 2023 was not eligible for a nomination. This may cause some confusion, as last week’s Golden Globes honored The Bear Season 2 but The Bear Season 1 is up for several Emmys tonight. Here’s an explainer to help make sense of what shows/seasons were eligible.

Up for the most awards tonight are HBO powerhouses Succession (27), The Last of Us (24), and The White Lotus (23). Ted Lasso raked in 21, followed by The Bear with 13. Other hopeful winners are stars and creators of shows such as Abbott Elementary, Beef, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and more.

TV’s biggest stars will be attending the ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and airing live on Fox starting at 8/7c. In addition to appearances from this year’s nominees, expect Grey’s Anatomy and The Sopranos cast reunions to take place during the main event.

See the stars arrive in the 2023 Emmys red carpet arrivals gallery below.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, January 15, 8/7c, Fox