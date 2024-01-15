Emmy Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Emmys 2023 arrivals red carpet
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At long last, it’s Emmys night! The stars have begun to arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

The 2022-2023 year in television will be celebrated during the January 15 ceremony, which was delayed by four months by the actors and writers strikes of 2023. A reminder that this means anything released after June 2023 was not eligible for a nomination. This may cause some confusion, as last week’s Golden Globes honored The Bear Season 2 but The Bear Season 1 is up for several Emmys tonight. Here’s an explainer to help make sense of what shows/seasons were eligible.

Up for the most awards tonight are HBO powerhouses Succession (27), The Last of Us (24), and The White Lotus (23). Ted Lasso raked in 21, followed by The Bear with 13. Other hopeful winners are stars and creators of shows such as Abbott ElementaryBeef, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and more.

TV’s biggest stars will be attending the ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and airing live on Fox starting at 8/7c. In addition to appearances from this year’s nominees, expect Grey’s Anatomy and The Sopranos cast reunions to take place during the main event.

See the stars arrive in the 2023 Emmys red carpet arrivals gallery below.

Amber Ruffin attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Amber Ruffin

Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Rhea Seehorn attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

Adam Brody attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Adam Brody

Nischelle Turner attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nischelle Turner

Zuri Hall attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Desi Lydic attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Desi Lydic

Samantha Hanratty attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Samantha Hanratty

Sophie Thatcher attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher

Joy Sunday attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joy Sunday

Marla Gibbs attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Marla Gibbs

Oliver Platt attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Oliver Platt

Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito

Jamie Lee attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jamie Lee

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Roy Wood Jr. attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Roy Wood Jr.

Wilson Cruz attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Wilson Cruz

Adam DiMarco attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam DiMarco

Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Dominique Fishback

Jesse Eisenberg attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg

Joel Kim Booster attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Joel Kim Booster

Sophie Nélisse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophie Nélisse

Padma Lakshmi attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

Liv Hewson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liv Hewson

Kevin Alves attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kevin Alves

Courtney Eaton attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Courtney Eaton

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel

Matty Matheson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Steven Krueger attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Steven Krueger

Brett Goldstein attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein

Chris Perfetti attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Lionel Boyce attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lionel Boyce

Phil Keoghan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Phil Keoghan

Tom Colicchio attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Colicchio

Billy Harris attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billy Harris

Cristo Fernández attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cristo Fernández

Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Michael Kosta, and Dulcé Sloan attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Michael Kosta, and Dulcé Sloan of The Daily Show

Edwin Lee Gibson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Edwin Lee Gibson

Kola Bokinni attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kola Bokinni

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

Mekki Leeper and Ronald Gladden attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mekki Leeper and Ronald Gladden of Jury Duty

Richard Jenkins and Sharon Jenkins attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Richard and Sharon Jenkins

Sam Richardson, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance and Billy Harris attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sam Richardson, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance, and Billy Harris of Ted Lasso

Amber Midthunder attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amber Midthunder

Camila Morrone attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Camila Morrone

Christina Ricci attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Claire Danes attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Janelle James attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Janelle James

Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Quinta Brunson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Tawny Cypress attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tawny Cypress

Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

William Stanford Davis attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin

