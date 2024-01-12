‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘The Sopranos’ Reunions Set for Emmys

Fox is set to revive TV classics Grey’s Anatomy & The Sopranos for a special one-night event at the 75th Emmys on Monday, January 15.

The ceremony, curated by Emmy Awards executive producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, will pay homage to TV history across decades, featuring cast reunions from the 1950s to the present, per Variety.

Notable stars like Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, and more will grace the stage, making it a memorable celebration of television’s diamond anniversary.

“I think they’ll be talking about the ones that they may see on the screen,” Rouzan-Clay said of reunions. “Those are going to be a big talking point, a big watercooler moment, if you will. … It was a grand task to figure out how to celebrate 75 years of television. If we can bring some nostalgia to that stage, then I think that we’ve done a good deed.”

Other notable stars include Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne III from Martin, and Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, and Peter MacNicol from Ally McBeal, among others.

The Jesse Collins Entertainment team, experienced in live events like the Oscars, Grammys, BET Awards, and the Super Bowl halftime show (which earned Collins and Harmon an Emmy in 2022), introduces innovative concepts like decade-by-decade reunions to the monumental 75th Emmys. Their latest challenge involves honoring 75 years of television while presenting 26 awards.

“And make it on time!” Collins adds. “We are definitely addressing history in a different way that it’s been done in the past. In three hours, I think we get some big moments and some big pieces of television history.”

The producers have eschewed pre-taped pieces to focus on live elements in the room. And that will start with a big production number by host Anthony Anderson — who will be joined by Blink 182’s Travis Barker.

The producers also revealed that Charlie Puth and husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty will perform this year’s “In Memoriam.”

The producers want to keep some of the elements a surprise, but they say they will absolutely include some of the things you’re expecting: Besides those cast reunions, that includes tributes to the talent that recently died, including Norman Lear, Matthew Perry, and Andre Braugher.