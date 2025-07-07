Is ‘GMA3’ Going to Be Canceled at ABC? What Recent Exits Mean for the Show

Eva Pilgrim‘s new role on Inside Edition comes amid casting shakeups at Good Morning America.

Pilgrim was announced to be taking over for Deborah Norville as the host of Inside Edition this fall on Monday, July 7. “Anchoring Inside Edition is truly a dream job,” she said in a statement, per Variety. “I have been an avid viewer and fan of the show for many years. I’m pinching myself that I get to work with this amazing team. It’s truly an honor to join a show with such a long, rich history.”

Pilgrim has cohosted GMA‘s third hour, GMA3: What You Need to Know, with DeMarco Morgan since 2023, as the pair replaced Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes following their affair scandal and subsequent departure from ABC.

In the wake of Pilgrim’s exit, ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic reportedly informed GMA staffers that Morgan would also be departing the series in a memo sent on Monday. “He has decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News,”the memo read, per Variety.

Back in April, a source close to the show told the New York Post that Karamehmedovic was looking to replace Pilgrim and Morgan on the show by the end of this summer.

“GMA3 won’t be there at the end of the summer,” an insider told the outlet.

The casting speculation arose after the ABC morning show reportedly laid off several workers in March, resulting in the combination of GMA and GMA3‘s production teams, according to the New York Post.

One source speculated that GMA‘s main hosting trio — Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos — could be tapped to take over GMA3 unless new hosts are chosen.

An ABC News person declined to comment on Pilgrim and Morgan’s GMA3 futures to the New York Post in April. However, a spokesperson emphasized the show’s importance while discussing the consolidation of GMA and GMA3‘s production teams.

“What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George, and Michael have been on before, and they will continue to be featured.”

GMA‘s entire production recently underwent a major change, as the show moved from Times Square Studios to a new ABC/Disney studio in New York City. “We are just so excited to be here in our new building with all of our ABC friends,” Lara Spencer said during the show’s June 16 episode. “We’re talking [Live with] Kelly and Mark, The View, Tamron Hall, 20/20, [ABC] World News Tonight, our pal David Muir.”

