Golden Globes 2024: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)
Just one week into 2024, and it’s officially awards season! The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards kicks off Moira Rose’s favorite time of the year, and it’s back on a Sunday night (unlike last year’s Tuesday telecast), this time on CBS.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) list of nominees for 2024 is stacked with the best of the best, with Succession, The Bear, and Beef leading the pack on the TV side of things.
Comedian Jo Koy will emcee the evening’s festivities, which will also see movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Saltburn, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more up for awards.
Additionally, there will be two new awards categories this year, with Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures (aka big theater hits) and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television both added to the docket.
All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and the winners will be updated in bold as the night continues so stay tuned!
The 2024 Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef — WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef — WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER
Abby Elliot, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew McFadden, Succession — WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succesion
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives, Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari — WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION
Ricky Gervais — WINNER
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
All The Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
Barbie, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Barbie, “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me, “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie, “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
Barbie, “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin, “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT, MOTION PICTURE
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour