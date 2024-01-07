Just one week into 2024, and it’s officially awards season! The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards kicks off Moira Rose’s favorite time of the year, and it’s back on a Sunday night (unlike last year’s Tuesday telecast), this time on CBS.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) list of nominees for 2024 is stacked with the best of the best, with Succession, The Bear, and Beef leading the pack on the TV side of things.

Comedian Jo Koy will emcee the evening’s festivities, which will also see movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Saltburn, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more up for awards.

Additionally, there will be two new awards categories this year, with Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures (aka big theater hits) and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television both added to the docket.

All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and the winners will be updated in bold as the night continues so stay tuned!

The 2024 Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER

Abby Elliot, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J Smith Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew McFadden, Succession — WINNER

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succesion

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives, Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

Ricky Gervais — WINNER

Trevor Noah

Chris Rock

Amy Schumer

Sarah Silverman

Wanda Sykes

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

All The Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

Barbie, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie, “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me, “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie, “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin, “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT, MOTION PICTURE

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour