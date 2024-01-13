2023 Emmy Predictions for Limited Series & Performances: Matt Roush’s Picks

The last year in TV will be awarded four months later than planned when the 2023 Emmy Awards finally take place on Monday, January 15, on Fox.

The 2022 winner for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, The White Lotus, has been bumped into the Drama Series categories at this year’s ceremony. Now, the series is up against a fellow HBO powerhouse, Succession, in most of the top categories. With The Last of Us also nominated in many categories — and considering the fact that one category (Supporting Actor, Drama) is entirely comprised of White Lotus and Succession stars — it’s clear that no matter who wins, HBO will be victorious.

The limited series categories, however, aren’t dominated by just two shows. Scroll through to see the full list of predicted winners for the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and limited series acting categories.