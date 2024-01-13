2023 Emmy Predictions for Limited Series & Performances: Matt Roush’s Picks

Matt Roush
Comments
2023 Emmys limited series winners predictions
Emmys
Netflix; Apple TV+

Emmys

 More

The last year in TV will be awarded four months later than planned when the 2023 Emmy Awards finally take place on Monday, January 15, on Fox.

The 2022 winner for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, The White Lotus, has been bumped into the Drama Series categories at this year’s ceremony. Now, the series is up against a fellow HBO powerhouse, Succession, in most of the top categories. With The Last of Us also nominated in many categories — and considering the fact that one category (Supporting Actor, Drama) is entirely comprised of White Lotus and Succession stars — it’s clear that no matter who wins, HBO will be victorious.

The limited series categories, however, aren’t dominated by just two shows. Scroll through to see the full list of predicted winners for the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and limited series acting categories.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, January 15, 8/7c, Fox

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 103 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022
Netflix

Limited Series

Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin-'Daisy Jones and The Six'
Pamela Littky/Prime Video

Not as strong a category as in recent years, and the consensus favorite is Netflix’s Beef, a tragicomic tale of road rage that escalates into an unforgettable and unpredictable character study of race, class and ambition.

Beef. Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 101 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023
Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Most likely to win:

Beef

 

Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in 'Beef' finale
Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Should win:

Beef

Bel Powley in 'A Small Light'
National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Should have been nominated:

Michael Shannon as George Jones in GEORGE & TAMMY, “Justified & Ancient”. Photo credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.
Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

Lead Actor, Limited Series/Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef

Welcome to Chippendales - Kumail Nanjiani
Hulu

This is a toss-up. Playing a notorious serial killer like Jeffrey Dahmer is prime Emmy bait, and Ryan Murphy regular Evan Peters is a previous winner (for Mare of Easttown). Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Shannon were each excellent as very different music figures, and Steven Yeun could ride a Beef sweep to a well-deserved win.

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022
Netflix

Most likely to win:

Evan Peters

Steven Yeun as Danny in 'Beef' Episode 7
Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Should win:

Steven Yeun

Steve Carell as Alan Strauss in The Patient - 'The Cantor’s Husband'
Suzanne Tenner/FX

Should have been nominated:

Kathryn Hahn as Clare in 'Tiny Beautiful Things'
Jessica Brooks/Hulu

Lead Actress, Limited Series/Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef

Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey in 'Swarm'
Prime Video

Another tough call. Pundits are split between Ali Wong’s breakout performance as the tightly wound anti-heroine of Beef and Jessica Chastain’s pitch-perfect impersonation of Tammy Wynette. And Dominique Fishback was terrifying as Swarm’s murderously obsessed fan girl. But Beef was the year’s buzziest limited series and Wong was a big part of that.

Ali Wong as Amy in 'Beef' finale
Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Most likely to win:

Ali Wong

Ali Wong as Amy in 'Beef' Episode 2
Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Should win:

Ali Wong

Miep, played by Bel Powley, and Tess, played by Eleanor Tomlinson, attend a party in A SMALL LIGHT. (Credit: National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek)
National Geographic for Disney/Dusan Martincek

Should have been nominated:

Bel Powley, A Small Light (also Sydney Sweeney, Reality; Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers)

Ray Liotta in Black Bird
Apple TV+

Supporting Actor, Limited Series/Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Beef - Joseph Lee and Ali Wong
Netflix

Echoing earlier comments, it’s hard to beat someone playing a creepy serial killer. And as the deceptively meek yet chilling prisoner in Black Bird, Paul Walter Hauser was unforgettable. A posthumous acknowledgement of Ray Liotta could be a spoiler.

Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird - 'The Place I Lie'
Ryan Sweeney /©AppleTV+/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Most likely to win:

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird - 'We Are Coming, Father Abraham'
Alfonso Besciani/©AppleTV+/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Should win:

Paul Walter Hauser

Liev Schreiber in A Small Light
NatGeo

Should have been nominated:

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

Juliette Lewis as Denise in Welcome to Chippendales
Erin Simkin / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

Supporting Actress, Limited Series/Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Nigel Gibbs as Jesse Jackson, Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Courtesy Of Netflix

As Dahmer’s suspicious and outraged neighbor, Niecy Nash-Betts broke out of her usual comedic and/or outrageous shell and is a front-runner in a tough category. Emmy favorite Claire Danes has an equally strong case as Fleishman’s very troubled absentee wife, who broke our heart when we learned her side of the story.

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Netflix

Most likely to win:

Niecy Nash-Betts

Claire Danes in Fleishman Is in Trouble
Linda Kallerus / FX / Courtesy of FX via Everett Collection

Should win:

Claire Danes

Linda Emond in the Patient
Suzanne Tenner / FX on Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

Should have been nominated:

Linda Emond, The Patient

Emmys

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Hayes at a Days Of Our Lives: 50 Years Book Signing In Detroit
1
Veteran ‘Days’ Star Bill Hayes Dies at 98
Max Thieriot as Bode on 'Fire Country'
2
‘Fire Country’ Sneak Peek Reveals Time Jump for Season 2
Tisa Farrow in Homer 1970
3
Tisa Farrow Dies: Actress and Sister of Mia Farrow Was 72
Ferrell, Brandon Rogers, Mitchell Kolinsky, and Nathan Smothers in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' - Season 2
4
See First Photos of ‘FWAW’ Farmers Together in Season 2
Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
5
‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Talks Severide’s Return and Stellaride Issues