Emmys 2023: What Show Seasons Are Nominated?

Which seasons of TV are nominated at the 2023 Emmys? From 'The Crown' and 'Abbott Elementary' to 'The Bear'
The Crown, Abbott Elementary, and The Bear

Awards season may be in full swing, but there’s one ceremony that’s a little out of place in the winter months as the Emmys are set to take place months after its usual timeframe due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Delays pushed the 2023 ceremony (originally planned for September of 2023) to a whole new year, leaving viewers to wonder which seasons of their favorite shows are actually being recognized and when the latest episodes will be eligible for nominations. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the 2023 Emmy Awards-nominated shows and stars.

What Shows Were Eligible for Nomination?

In order for shows to be nominated for the 2023 Emmys, they had to air between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, which means some shows that may have been airing more than a year ago are nominated, while more current seasons are still on the table for consideration.

When Will Newer Seasons Be Nominated?

Considering 2023’s delayed ceremony, 2024 will be a year that will broadcast two Emmy ceremonies. Eligibility for the 2024 Emmys is between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, meaning titles you were watching this past summer are open to consideration for higher honors alongside upcoming favorites making their long-overdue comebacks this spring.

Which Seasons Are Nominated for 2023’s Ceremony?

Below, we’re listing all of the shows attributed to overall series nominations as well as performances at the 2023 Emmys and indicating which seasons they’re attributed to.

Abbott Elementary Season 2
Andor – Season 1
Bad Sisters – Season 1
Barry – Season 4
The Bear – Season 1
BEEF – Season 1
Better Call Saul – Season 6 (Part 2)
Black Bird – Season 1
The Crown – Season 5
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Season 1
Daisy Jones & The Six – Season 1
Dead to Me – Season 3
The Diplomat – Season 1
Fleishman Is in Trouble – Season 1
George & Tammy – Season 1
House of the Dragon – Season 1
Jury Duty – Season 1
The Last of Us – Season 1
Love & Death – Season 1
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 5
Obi-Wan Kenobi – Season 1
The Old Man – Season 1
Only Murders in the Building – Season 2
Poker Face – Season 1
Saturday Night Live – Season 48
Shrinking – Season 1
Succession – Season 4
Swarm – Season 1
Ted Lasso – Season 2
Tiny Beautiful Things – Season 1
Wednesday – Season 1
Welcome to Chippendales – Season 1
The White Lotus – Season 2
Yellowjackets – Season 2

