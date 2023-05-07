10 Daytime Emmy Records: Who’s Taken Home the Prize the Most?

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards last week, with General Hospital leading the pack with 19 nominations.

And General Hospital and its stars also rank among the Daytime Emmy record holders we’re honoring below. Take a look at the all-time leaders in some of the Daytime Emmys’ most competitive categories below, and tune in for this year’s show on CBS on June 16.

50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 16, 9/8c, CBS and Paramount+