10 Daytime Emmy Records: Who’s Taken Home the Prize the Most?

Dan Clarendon
Anthony Geary
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards last week, with General Hospital leading the pack with 19 nominations.

And General Hospital and its stars also rank among the Daytime Emmy record holders we’re honoring below. Take a look at the all-time leaders in some of the Daytime Emmys’ most competitive categories below, and tune in for this year’s show on CBS on June 16.

The cast of 'General Hospital'
Outstanding Drama Series

Not only is General Hospital the most-nominated show of the 2023 Daytime Emmys, it’s also the record-holder in this category, with 15 wins, including back-to-back trophies in 2021 and 2022.

Anthony Geary
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Anthony Geary broke the record in 2008, then widened his lead with wins in 2012 and 2015. He now has eight Emmys for playing Luke Spencer on General Hospital.

Erika Slezak
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Similarly, Erika Slezak broke this category’s record in 1995 and then added two more wins — in 1996 and 2005 — for her role as Victoria Lord in One Life to Live.

Justin Deas
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Justin Deas has won this category four times for three roles: Tom Hughes on As the World Turns, Keith Timmons on Santa Barbara, and Buzz Cooper on Guiding Light.

Nancy Lee Grahn
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

There’s a five-way tie in this category, with Julia Barr (All My Children), Tamara Braun (Days of Our Lives, GH), Nancy Lee Grahn (Santa Barbara, GH), Amelia Heinle (The Young and the Restless), and Gina Tognoni (Guiding Light) all two-time winners. Grahn, pictured here, is the most-nominated of the batch, with five nods.

Jonathan Jackson
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

And there’s a four-way tie here, with Jennifer Finnigan (The Bold and the Beautiful), Jonathan Jackson(GH), Jennifer Landon (ATWT), and Chandler Massey (Days) all winning three times while the category was still divided by gender. Jackson, pictured here, is the most-nominated of those four actors, though, with six nominations.

Ellen DeGeneres on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Ellen DeGeneres Show won this category 12 times during its 19-season run, including four consecutive wins for its first four years on television.

Phil Donahue on 'The Phil Donahue Show'
Outstanding Talk Show Host

Phil Donahue (pictured here) won this category with his self-named talk show seven times between 1977 and 1988, and Oprah Winfrey won with her self-named talk show the same number of times between 1987 and 1998.

Marilyn Milian on 'People's Court'
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

The People’s Court has won this award four times, having broken a three-way tie with Judge Judy and Cristina’s Court with its 2021 win.

Ina Garten of 'Barefoot Contessa'
Outstanding Culinary Program

Ina Garten has gotten competition from Giada de Laurentiis in this category, but Barefoot Contessa is nevertheless the record-holder with 3 wins.

