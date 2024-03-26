Why Roma Downey Believes ‘The Baxters’ Is the Next ‘Touched by the Angel’-Style Hit

It’s family first in The Baxters, Prime Video’s faith-driven drama based on the bestselling books from Karen Kingsbury.

The first 10 episodes follow the determined Kari (Ali Cobrin), who tries to save her marriage after learning that her professor husband Tim (Black Lightning’s Brandon Hirsch) has been cheating on her with a student. In Kari’s corner are her loving parents—Elizabeth and John (Roma Downey and Ted McGinley)—and four siblings. Of course, Kari’s compassionate mom is her first call after her life falls apart. Downey was down for the drama, but the Baxters’ relatability really drew in the Touched by an Angel vet.

“Here is a series about a quintessential American churchgoing family dealing with real challenges and figuring out a way to come out stronger on the other side,” Downey, also an executive producer, says. “I know audiences will see themselves in this story.”

Below, Downey dives in.

What was it about Kingsbury’s book franchise (comprised of over 25 novels!) that you connected with that made you want to bring this world to television?

For years, I had looked for a piece of IP that would serve as the foundation of a family drama series rooted in hope and faith that would not only serve the massive faith-based audience, but also appeal to mainstream audiences looking for more hope-filled content they can safely watch with the whole family.

I know firsthand from my many years on Touched by an Angel that there is a massive audience hungry for shows that reflect their values. We were the No. 1 show on CBS for years with over 20 million viewers per week. Those families still to this day, new fans and old, keep asking me about the next drama show that authentically reflects their values.

So when I was introduced to the incredible Karen Kingsbury and The Baxter Family novels, I instantly became a fan. I remember when I started to read the first book, and I couldn’t put it down. I devoured it. I fell in love with this family. I fell in love with this story.

What was it like bringing Elizabeth to life? What do you appreciate most about her?

Stepping into the shoes of a character who embodies values and virtues that resonate with me on a personal level is very fulfilling. What I love most about Elizabeth is her unwavering compassion and devotion to her family and to her faith.

Elizabeth embodies resilience, grace and strength, serving as the emotional cornerstone of the Baxter family. Her ability to navigate the challenges of life with a strength that lies not in grand gestures or overly dramatic moments, but in the quiet moments of prayer, tenderness, and compassion that she shares with her loved ones is truly moving. She reminds us that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope, always love, and always the possibility of redemption. It’s these small, intimate moments that truly define her character and will make her relatable to audiences.

How will Elizabeth help guide her daughter Kari in this difficult time, especially since they seem to have differing viewpoints on how to handle her situation?

I think like most families that find themselves in these challenging circumstances, there’s an instinctual desire to protect and guard against who or whatever is at the root of the harm or offense, and in this case, Elizabeth, being the loving mother that she is, of course she wants to protect Kari. She is understandably not happy with Tim and the choices he made that are now causing a huge rift in his marriage with her daughter. Elizabeth’s love for her children and their emotional well-being will shine through as she helps Kari navigate this challenging chapter in her life with a lot of empathy, support and grace…and maybe a sprinkle of tough love.

The Baxters, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 28, Prime Video