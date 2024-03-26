AMC Stars Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln, Giancarlo Esposito & More Stun in Our TCA Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Clive Owen, Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln, and Giancarlo Esposito in TV Insider's TCA Winter 2024 Portrait Studio
Mad Men. Breaking Bad. The Walking Dead. AMC has housed some of TV’s most iconic titles. The legend continues with the current era of stars on the network, like Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Giancarlo Esposito in the upcoming Parish, and Clive Owen in Monsieur Spade.

All of those stars and more came to TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio in February to commemorate this exciting season. Monsieur Spade was celebrating the release of its Season 1 finale, and the Parish and Walking Dead crews were preparing for viewers to see their series’ debuts.

Monsieur Spade centers the infamous protagonist of Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon. The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade’s life in the small, idyllic town of Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary changes everything. As the town grieves the brutal murder of six beloved nuns at the local convent, secrets emerge and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

The Ones Who Live also stars Terry O’Quinn, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matthew August Jeffers, and Craig Tate. See them all below, along with The Walking Dead boss Scott Gimple, ahead of the season finale on Sunday March 31. Also premiering on March 31 immediately after The Ones Who Live is Parish, Esposito’s third gripping drama on the AMC network.

In addition to executive producing the series, Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate. Skeet Ulrich, Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, and Bradley Whitford also star in the six-episode series, set in New Orleans.

See Esposito, Ulrich, Momoh, the Parish creators, and more AMC stars in the TCA gallery below.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, March 31, 9/8c, AMC

Parish, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 31, 10:15/9:15c, AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast

Danai Gurira

Andrew Lincoln

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Terry O'Quinn

Craig Tate

Matthew August Jeffers

Scott M. Gimple

Monsieur Spade's Clive Owen

Parish Cast & Creators

Giancarlo Esposito

Skeet Ulrich

Zackary Momoh

