‘Quiet on Set’ Bonus Episode to Feature More Drake Bell, Nickelodeon Stars’ Accounts of Abuse

After taking the entertainment world by storm with its jaw-dropping four episodes of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, ID has given the green light to a new installment of the docuseries, Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence.

The episode, which will be the fifth in the series, is poised to dig even deeper into the untold history of children’s television show sets in the late ’90s and early 2000s, with former child stars speaking out about their alleged experiences of abuse, sexism, and racism.

The special episode will feature testimonies from Nickelodeon alums who already appeared on the previous episodes, including Drake Bell, who spoke out about his own experiences of being repea

tedly assaulted by his former mentor while starring in The Amanda Show, as well as Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne, Hearne’s mother, Tracy Brown, and All That‘s Shane Lyons in a discussion with journalist Soledad O’Brien.

“With Breaking the Silence, we’re digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again,” the network’s president, Jason Sarlanis, said in a statement.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV lifted the veil on the toxic culture of the kids’ show network under the leadership of its prized producer Dan Schneider and featured heartbreaking first-person accounts of those former child stars who felt victimized, along with adults in the business who observed controversial behaviors.

The revelatory initial episodes of Quiet on Set has elicited various responses from others who were a part of that era of television, including Bell’s Drake and Josh costar Josh Peck.

According to ID, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV was watched by more than 16 million viewers on ID and Max/Discovery+ and became the most-watched unscripted series since the streamer’s debut.

Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence, April 7, 8/7c, ID

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).