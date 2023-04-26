Daytime Emmys Nominations 2023: ‘The Young & The Restless’ Leads the Pack
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has started to announce the nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which is set to air live on Friday, June 16, at 9/8c on CBS and Paramount+.
While the complete list of nominees is scheduled to be revealed later today (Wednesday, April 26), last night, five categories were announced via Extra, Access Hollywood, E! News, and Entertainment Tonight, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series and Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama.
CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, currently leads the pack with six nominations, including three separate nominations in the Lead Actress category for Sharon Case, Melissa Claire Egan, and Michelle Stafford.
Check out the nominees below and come back at noon today to see the full list.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today With Hoda and Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri
