Daytime Emmys Nominations 2023: ‘The Young & The Restless’ Leads the Pack

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has started to announce the nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which is set to air live on Friday, June 16, at 9/8c on CBS and Paramount+.

While the complete list of nominees is scheduled to be revealed later today (Wednesday, April 26), last night, five categories were announced via Extra, Access Hollywood, E! News, and Entertainment Tonight, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series and Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama.

CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, currently leads the pack with six nominations, including three separate nominations in the Lead Actress category for Sharon Case, Melissa Claire Egan, and Michelle Stafford.

Check out the nominees below and come back at noon today to see the full list.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today With Hoda and Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri

Daytime Emmys, Friday, June 16, 9/8c, CBS and Paramount+