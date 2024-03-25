Who Won ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28? Joey Graziadei Makes His Decision in Shocking Finale

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Joey Graziadei has been on an epic journey to find love again after getting his heart broken by Charity Lawson. At the beginning of The Bachelor Season 28, Joey was surrounded by 32 beautiful women vying for his heart. Now, it’s down to Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent.

The highly-anticipated conclusion to Joey’s love story has finally arrived in a three-hour finale event that includes the After the Final Rose special. The way Joey’s Bachelor journey ends has been called “heartwrenching” by host Jesse Palmer. So, who ultimately won Joey’s heart? Find out as the Season 28 finale unfolds.

Jesse helps kick the night off on the After the Final Rose stage and notes that it’s officially the 22nd anniversary of The Bachelor. Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Charity, Dotun Olubeko, Maria Georgas, Jenn Tran, Rachel Nance, and The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are in the audience to watch the finale.

The host stresses that what happened in Tulum has “never happened before” and “history will be made here tonight.” After Joey’s choice is revealed, the reality star and his final two ladies will discuss the “most surprising, most dramatic, and most heartwrenching ending ever” live.

Joey’s family arrives in Tulum to help guide him in this final chapter. He’s thrilled for his family to meet Daisy and Kelsey. Joey brings Daisy to meet his family first. A tearful Daisy says this “whole experience has changed my life.” Joey’s sisters, Ellie and Carly, take Daisy aside to chat.

Daisy tells Joey’s sisters that she would accept Joey’s proposal if he does pop the question. “I am in love with him, and I haven’t told him yet,” she says. Joey admits to his sisters that one of his “biggest fears” with Daisy is this “feeling of her holding back.” Ellie believes Daisy would be “heartbroken” if Joey doesn’t choose her. Joey’s mom tells Daisy she would be “honored” to have her as a daughter-in-law.

Keep refreshing to find out who won The Bachelor Season 28.