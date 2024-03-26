‘Fire Country’: Morena Baccarin Guest Stars & Max Thieriot Directs (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Billy Burke as Vince Leone, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone in 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country

 More

There’s a new sheriff in town. Well, actually, there’s a sheriff new to us in Edgewater in the April 12 episode of Fire Country, and CBS has released new details about and photos of Morena Baccarin in the role.

Baccarin guest stars as a deputy sheriff, Mickey Fox, in the upcoming episode. In “Alert the Sheriff,” the episode’s description reveals, “after a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, the deputy sheriff with a surprising connection to the Leones, Mickey, is called to investigate.” Series star, creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot directed the episode, and before the season began, he told TV Insider that Mickey is a “really fun” and “exciting” character.

There has been talk of a potential Fire Country spinoff, and Baccarin could star in this, but this upcoming episode isn’t a backdoor pilot; rather, there are other stages that it would have to go through in order to be ordered to series.

As executive producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan told us at the beginning of the season, in this episode,  the sheriff’s office will interact with Three Rock (the fire camp for inmates) and Station 42. “It’s such a natural kind of intersection of those worlds, and it’s really fun to get to know somebody at the sheriff’s office and to see the interaction of agencies,” Rater said. “Morena’s amazing. We’re just so excited to explore that world.” With Mickey, she added, they can “get to know Edgewater more in a fun way.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from this episode—Why is Bode (Thieriot) in cuffs? What leads to that fire?—then head to the comments section with what you’re hoping to see and how you think Mickey is connected to the Leones.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Has Eve (Jules Latimer) just discovered an inmate has escaped?

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Meet Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is Manny (Kevin Alejandro) offering advice as someone who’s had Eve’s job?

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Manny

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is Eve being too hard on herself?

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Bode (Max Thieriot)

Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox and Michael St. John Smith as Sheriff Fred Watkins — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Things look tense for Mickey and Fred Watkins (Michael St. John Smith)

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox in 'Fire Country'- Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What are Sharon and Mickey discussing?

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone in 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Farr told us, “I had such an amazing time working with [Morena] because, she’s a peer.”

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox and Diane Farr as Sharon Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Where are Mickey and Sharon going in such a hurry?

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone in 'Fire Country' - Season 2, Episode 6, 'Alert the Sheriff'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What’s going on with Bode?

Alex Désert as Rudy, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and Alberto Frezza as Andy Kubiak — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Why is Bode in handcuffs?

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Mickey

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

How did this fire start?

Billy Burke as Vince Leone, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone in 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What’s Mickey’s connection to the Leones?

Max Thieriot directing 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Director Max Thieriot

Fire Country

Max Thieriot

Morena Baccarin

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
wheel-of-fortune-tom-on-the-map
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Shocked By Player’s Solve With One Letter
Amanda Bynes and friend IG selfie
2
Amanda Bynes Sparks Fan Reaction With New Photo Amid ‘Quiet On Set’ Shocker
Joey Graziadei with Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent
3
Who Won ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28? Joey Graziadei Makes His Decision in Shocking Finale
Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Jalyn Hall, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Chelsea Tavares from 'All American'
4
‘All American’ Cast Celebrates Season 6 and 100 Episodes (PHOTOS)
Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' - Season 4, Episode 2
5
Why ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Should Be Renewed for Season 5