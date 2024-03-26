There’s a new sheriff in town. Well, actually, there’s a sheriff new to us in Edgewater in the April 12 episode of Fire Country, and CBS has released new details about and photos of Morena Baccarin in the role.

Baccarin guest stars as a deputy sheriff, Mickey Fox, in the upcoming episode. In “Alert the Sheriff,” the episode’s description reveals, “after a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, the deputy sheriff with a surprising connection to the Leones, Mickey, is called to investigate.” Series star, creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot directed the episode, and before the season began, he told TV Insider that Mickey is a “really fun” and “exciting” character.

There has been talk of a potential Fire Country spinoff, and Baccarin could star in this, but this upcoming episode isn’t a backdoor pilot; rather, there are other stages that it would have to go through in order to be ordered to series.

As executive producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan told us at the beginning of the season, in this episode, the sheriff’s office will interact with Three Rock (the fire camp for inmates) and Station 42. “It’s such a natural kind of intersection of those worlds, and it’s really fun to get to know somebody at the sheriff’s office and to see the interaction of agencies,” Rater said. “Morena’s amazing. We’re just so excited to explore that world.” With Mickey, she added, they can “get to know Edgewater more in a fun way.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from this episode—Why is Bode (Thieriot) in cuffs? What leads to that fire?—then head to the comments section with what you’re hoping to see and how you think Mickey is connected to the Leones.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS