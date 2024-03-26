‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Start Campaign to Save Show From Cancellation

Blue Bloods fans don’t want the show to end.

As the first part of the final season plays out, fans have started a “Save Blue Bloods” campaign in the hopes that it will urge CBS to let the cop procedural continue.

Blue Bloods is set to end with Season 14. The first part is currently airing episodes on Fridays at 10/9c on CBS, with the second half of the season set to air this fall.

As it stands, the show will end with 293 episodes. The X (formerly called Twitter) account @SaveBlueBloods is advocating for CBS to order seven more episodes so it can hit the milestone 300 episodes mark, if not reverse the cancellation altogether.

The account urges fans every week to tweet about the series to get it trending while new episodes air on Fridays, and it often tweets about the show’s ratings to keep the word out about how popular the show is among viewers. Their aim is to “cancel the cancel,” and they’re hoping social media noise and an online petition will help their efforts. It’s also in the process of collecting fan videos from set visits in New York that will be compiled as a tribute to the show.

As of the time of publication, the fan account’s Save Blue Bloods petition had reached 12,248 signatures. It hopes to reach 15,000. The account’s posts have also grabbed the attention of star Donnie Wahlberg, who has shared fan posts with the #SaveBlueBloods hashtag on his X and Instagram accounts. Avid fans have gotten the show trending on X the last two weeks even as the series airs re-runs. Wahlberg has shared his gratitude for the support in multiple tweets.

“You all never cease to amaze,” he wrote on Friday, March 15.

The Blue Bloods cast isn’t ready for the show to end either. Tom Selleck told TV Insider ahead of the Season 14 premiere that he would continue on the show as long as there was still Frank Reagan stories to tell.

“CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it,” he said. “The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas.”

“I’m not counting the days so I can do something else,” Selleck continued. “I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I’m older, but so what? I want work as long as they’ll have me.”

Blue Bloods fans certainly support this sentiment.

