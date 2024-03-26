Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The tea continues to be spilled on Vanderpump Rules. Lala Kent goes straight to Katie Maloney about a startling revelation she heard straight from Tom Schwartz in TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the March 26 episode. “Make a drink first,” Lala tells Katie before she unearths the gossip.

Lala explains that Tom told her that he made out with Scheana Shay “a few years ago” when they were both in Las Vegas. Naturally, Katie’s reaction is one of complete shock.

“What the actual f**k? Are you kidding me? I just have so many questions,” Katie says. “Like, when was this? And where exactly was this? And was this the time Schwartz said he went to Vegas and made out with one of Scheana’s friends and was it actually, in fact, Scheana?”

Back in 2013, Katie confronted Tom after Scheana said that he kissed someone else in Vegas. “That’s not bullsh*t. That’s true,” Tom admitted at the time. Katie and Tom married in 2019 but divorced in 2022.

In the present day, Katie is annoyed by all the “lies” running around in this group. Katie wonders if she was in Vegas when this supposed makeout session happened. “I can’t think of a time he was in Vegas with Scheana and I wasn’t there,” Katie says.

Lala tells Katie that she’s going to have to talk to Tom if she wants more answers, but she doesn’t like how Tom and Scheana have been keeping this secret for so long. Lala points out that she hasn’t even spoken to Scheana about this because she wanted to talk to Katie first.

“I went back and forth whether I should talk to Scheana first or Katie first,” Lala reveals. “And I decided that I needed to talk to Katie first. I don’t want to give Scheana time to figure out a way to make this a pretty picture.”

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Bravo