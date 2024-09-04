The official cast list for Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has been revealed, and there are some surprising names among the list.

They include Bachelorette star Jenn Tran who joins the show after a shocking season finale. She will be competing against The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei, Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey (the convicted con artist who inspired Inventing Anna), actor Eric Roberts (aka brother to Julia Roberts and father to Emma Roberts), and more. One of TV’s greatest dads, Family Matters alum Reginald VelJohnson, is also among the list of stars.

The most shocking part of the cast list is how the series is labelling Delvey’s claim to fame: “notorious ankle bracelet fashionista,” aka she’s competing while still serving her house arrest sentence. According to Page Six, the con artist’s house arrest has apparently been relaxed, allowing her to compete.

The 12 new stars join previously announced competitors Stephen Nedoroscik, a Paris 2024 Olympic medalist, and Ezra Sosa, a professional dancer who’s been promoted from the show’s dance troupe. Nedoroscik isn’t the only athlete from this year’s Olympics to be competing. See the full cast list and their partners below.

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola with partner Witney Carson

with partner “Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber

with partner Notorious ankle bracelet fashionista Anna Delvey with partner Ezra Sosa

with partner From “The Bachelor,” Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson

with partner NBA Champion Dwight Howard with partner Daniella Karagach

with partner TV star Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong

with partner Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher with partner Alan Bersten

with partner Model and cover girl Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchenko

with partner Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik with partner Rylee Arnold

with partner Reality royalty Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

with partner Movie star Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart

with partner TV icon Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov

with partner Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater

The Dancing With the Stars Season 33 cast was announced on Wednesday, September 4 on Good Morning America. The Emmy-winning competition series returns Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and streaming live on Disney+.

Each week the dancers will compete for the best scores out of 10 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniloi, and Derek Hough. Running the live events each week will be cohosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, who have each won the Len Goodman mirror ball trophy in past seasons.

Stay tuned to TV Insider for new interviews with the cast straight from the announcement event in New York City.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 33 Premiere, Tuesday, September 17, 8/7c, ABC, Streaming Live on Disney+