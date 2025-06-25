Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Rylee Arnold shared a not-so-pleasant update about her health ahead of the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

“So turns out you can get shingles as a 20-year-old 😭,” Arnold captioned a TikTok video of herself dancing in her car on Wednesday, June 25. “Any tips or recommendations are heavily needed right now 🥰.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, shingles is a “viral infection that causes a painful rash” anywhere on the body and is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. “After you’ve had chickenpox, the virus stays in your body for the rest of your life,” reads Mayo Clinic’s website. “Years later, the virus may reactivate as shingles.”

Arnold did not go into further detail about her diagnosis but received several messages of support from fans in the post’s comments. “I’m so sorry you [are] dealing with this!” one user wrote. “Stay hydrated, rest up, and try to keep your stress levels low. Hope you feel better soon!”

Other fans shared their own similar experiences. “I got shingles at 19, it was all down my [spine] and left hip,” another user commented. “Was sooo painful barely couldn’t move do not scratch them, stay hydrated, and take medication took 2 weeks to feel half decent.”

Arnold has been candid about her health ups and downs with fans via social media since making her DWTS pro debut during Season 32 in 2023. “Pursuing my dreams of being a dancer didn’t have to stop when I was diagnosed with Type 1!” Arnold, who was diagnosed with diabetes at age 15, wrote via Instagram in November 2024. “Every day, I move my body and work on my skills to continue to push myself to be the best dancer I can be!”

She continued, “I hope to inspire others to know that with the right technology and support system, you can achieve all of your dreams—I’m living proof of that as I step onto the DWTS stage in pursuit of that Mirrorball trophy!”

Earlier this year, Arnold had to step away from the DWTS: Live tour after spraining her ankle during a March show in Salt Lake City, Utah. “Sadly, my doctor did not okay me to get back to dancing right now, and I will not be returning for the extension of the tour, which is just so sad,” she explained in an April 8 Instagram video. “I’m going to be resting and healing at this time to make sure that my ankle properly gets healed and returns back to the way it was.”

ABC has not announced which DWTS pros will return for Season 34. TV personality and conservationist Robert Irwin and social media star Alix Earle are two of the celebrities who will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this fall. No additional casting has been revealed.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Fall 2025, ABC