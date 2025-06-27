Hallmark’s Victor Webster Shares Sweet Reason He Wants to Join ‘DWTS’

After busting a move in the new Hallmark movie Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Victor Webster is interested in bringing his dance skills to Dancing With the Stars.

In an interview with EntertainmentNow published on Friday, June 20, Webster revealed he would be open to joining the ABC competition series because of his goddaughter, Eden. “Once a month [she asks], ‘Will you go? Will you go on?’” he shared. “Like, I can’t just snap my fingers, sweetheart, and then be on Dancing with the Stars. But if somebody asked me to do it? For her, I would.”

Noting that he’s “not a reality TV guy,” Webster said he would be down to compete for the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy because of how “badly” Eden wants him to do it.

The actor got some ballroom experience while filming Pie to Die For, which premiered on the Hallmark Channel on June 22. In the movie, his and Alison Sweeney‘s characters take tango lessons while searching for clues in a murder investigation.

“[We] had a great time doing the scene,” Webster told the outlet, joking that Sweeney said it was hard to “look super relaxed and comfortable while you’re, like, laying backwards and being held up.” He added, “You see stuff on screen — you can’t compare that to real life. Like, we have to go through a lot to make that look real, right? Nobody holds that pose. Well, maybe somebody on Dancing with the Stars does.”

DWTS will return for Season 34 this fall. So far, TV personality and conservationist Robert Irwin and influencer star Alix Earle have been announced to join this season’s lineup of celebrity contestants. ABC has not announced further casting, as well as which pro dancers will be returning to the ballroom floor.

Webster previously revealed that his martial arts background lent itself to learning Pie to Die For‘s dance scene in an interview with Swoon earlier this month. “Learning choreography, learning steps, doing a lot of action movies in my past, I think dancing is like that,” he explained. “Ali is incredibly coordinated, and I think we just had a great time, and we meshed really well. It’ll be fun to see how that’s all edited together, because Crystal [Lowe, the director] got so many really cool camera angles, so I think it’s going to look really good.”

He went on to gush about reuniting onscreen with Sweeney in the film. “We were on Days [of Our Lives] together many, many years ago; too many to talk about,” he shared. “And then we’ve also done a bunch of movies together before this. We did The Wedding Veil series together, and I have so much love for Ali.”

Webster continued, “She’s so fun to work with and talented. She’s just in the moment; I can improv with her and make stuff up, and she’s just right there with me. And Ali writes the scripts, but she’s not married to the word. She’s like, ‘If you guys have something better or funny or different, I’m totally open to it.’ She’s so great.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Fall 2025, ABC