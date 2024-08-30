Artem Chigvintsev Was Not Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Prior to Arrest: Report

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev was reportedly not going to take part in Season 33 of the dance competition series prior to his arrest for corporal injury to a spouse on Thursday, August 29.

Chigvintsev is married to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella), whom he met when they were paired together on the dance series in 2017. They’ve been married since 2022.

According to People, Chigvintsev was not set to return for Dancing With the Stars Season 33, the cast of which is being announced on September 4 on Good Morning America. It’s not uncommon for pro dancers to take breaks from the series and come back later. Chigvintsev has competed in 12 seasons total, including the last four.

The reported incident took place in Yountville in Napa Valley, California, per TMZ. A 911 call was reportedly made around 8:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, August 29, according to a second report from TMZ, but a second call was made to cancel the request for help while paramedics and the fire department were on the way. Those emergency services reportedly never arrived, but Chigvintsev was arrested later that morning around 10 a.m. PT in the town of Yountville after law enforcement officials responded to a call.

TV Insider confirmed the validity of the arrest. According to Napa County public records, Chigvintsev was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant, or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. To be charged with corporal injury to a spouse, the injury must be visible. His bail was set at $25,000, and he was released at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday. The victim in the case requested total confidentiality.

Chigvintsev and Garcia, who started dating in 2019 and celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this week, share a 4-year-old son named Matteo. They live in Napa Valley.