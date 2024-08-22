Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

It’s almost time to hit the dance floor once more with Dancing With the Stars. The ABC reality competition series is gearing up for its Fall 2024 premiere, and the first official cast announcement has been made.

The full Dancing With the Stars Season 33 cast will be announced early next month on Good Morning America, but here’s all the latest on the season while we wait.

Who is in the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 cast?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, aka the “pommel horse guy” on the USA men’s gymnastics team who helped the group win bronze, is the first official cast member for Season 33. His casting was announced on Good Morning America on Thursday, August 22. The remaining cast will be announced on Wednesday, September 4 on GMA.

The rumor mill says that Vanderpump Rules’ controversial star Tom Sandoval is competing. Other Dancing With the Stars Season 33 rumored cast includes Survivor and The Traitors alum Parvati Shallow, The Real Housewives’ Sutton Stracke, former GMA anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei, and even Jeopardy host Ken Jennings (are you seeing the ABC connection in this list?).

Who are the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 judges?

Dancing With the Stars confirmed on social media on Tuesday, August 13 that Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as the mainstay judges. The series often welcomes guest judges, like when Michael Bublé sat with Inaba, Hough, and Tonioli to adjudicate the episode themed around his music. Expect guest judge announcements in-season.

Inaba said she’s “honored to be back” on the judges panel in the comments section of the Instagram announcement on August 13. The trio continues the late Len Goodman‘s legacy, which is further enshrined in the name of the show’s grand prize. The trophy was renamed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy following his death in April 2023. Inaba and Tonioli hosted the series with Goodman since its first season in 2005.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Who are the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 hosts?

Like Season 32, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will serve as hosts. Hough enters her second year as cohost with Ribeiro, who’s entering his third year as host since starting in Season 31 (his first cohost was Tyra Banks). Hough is one of the show’s most successful professional dancers, with two season wins under her belt and time spent as a guest judge as well. Ribeiro was a competitor on Season 19 with pro partner Witney Carson. They took home the Mirrorball Trophy that season.

When does Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere?

Dancing With the Stars returns Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c on ABC. The network has done away with airing the series exclusively on Disney+ after intense fan backlash in Season 31. Like Season 32, however, viewers can tune in live on both ABC and Disney+ this season. Episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 33 Premiere, Tuesday, September 17, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+