‘Clone High’ Left Airwaves 20 Years Ago: See the Voice Cast vs. the Characters

HBO Max is taking 20-year high school reunions to a new level, bringing back Clone High for a second season two decades after MTV canceled the show.

Season 1 aired in its entirety on Canada’s Teletoon network, wrapping up on April 13, 2003. But because MTV yanked the show off air mid-season, American viewers had to wait until 2016, when the full first season aired on MTV Classic, to see what they missed.

Now Clone High is returning, bringing viewers back to a high school that hides a secret government program to clone historical figures. (And this time around, the voice cast isn’t so whitewashed!)

Scroll down to see the original Clone High cast and the characters they played — and to check out the new cast members and characters joining the HBO Max revival.

Clone High, Revival Premiere, Spring 2023, HBO Max

Will Forte, Abe on 'Clone High'
Jim Bennett/Getty Images, HBO Max, HBO Max

Will Forte (Abe)

After starring on Saturday Night Live, Forte created and starred in the post-apocalyptic sitcom The Last Man on Earth, which, like Clone High, boasted Phil Lord and Chris Miller as executive producers. More recently, he reprised one of his SNL characters in the action comedy MacGruber.

Nicole Sullivan, Joan on 'Clone High'
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Kitty Bungalow, HBO Max

Nicole Sullivan (Joan)

Another sketch-comedy veteran, Sullivan starred on MADtv for six seasons before joining the supporting cast of the sitcom The King of Queens. She also recurred on the comedies Scrubs and Cougar Town — two other shows from Clone High co-creator Bill Lawrence — as well as Black-ish.

Michael McDonald, Gandhi on 'Clone High'
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW, MTV

Michael McDonald (Gandhi)

McDonald co-starred with Sullivan on MADtv and also moved onto Cougar Town, producing, directing, and occasionally appearing in the sitcom. But he might not return for the new Clone High: Gandhi, his controversial character from the MTV run, appears to have been stricken from the HBO Max revival’s storyline.

Christa Miller, Mitra Jouhari, Cleo on 'Clone High'
Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE, HBO Max

Christa Miller and Mitra Jouhari (Cleo)

Miller is best known for playing Kate O’Brien in The Drew Carey Show, Jordan Sullivan in Scrubs, Ellie Torres in Cougar Town, and Liz in Shrinking. She’ll be playing a new role in the Clone High revival, voicing Candide Simpson. And Jouhari, who co-created and starred in the show Three Busy Debras and recurred on Miracle Workers and Search Party, will voice Cleo going forward.

Chris Miller, JFK and Mr. B on 'Clone High'
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD, HBO Max, MTV

Chris Miller (JFK, Mr. B)

Alongside Lord, Chris Miller — no relation to Christa — co-wrote and directed the animated film Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and wrote the story for its sequel, directed the buddy cop film 21 Jump Street and its sequel, and wrote and directed The Lego Movie and wrote its sequel.

Phil Lord, Scudworth on 'Clone High'
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD, HBO Max

Phil Lord (Scudworth)

Lord and Chris Miller also did directing work on Solo: A Star Wars Story — before getting replaced by Ron Howard — and produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Lord co-writiing the first film with Rodney Rothman and both Lord and Miller co-writing the second with David Callaham.

Ayo Edebiri, Harriet on 'Clone High'
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, HBO Max

Ayo Edebiri (Harriet)

Edebiri, one of the actors joining the series for the revival, stars as Sydney Adamu in The Bear and recurs as Ayesha Teagues in Abbott Elementary. As a writer and producer, she worked on the TV shows Big Mouth, Dickinson, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Kelvin Yu, Confucius on 'Clone High'
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, HBO Max

Kelvin Yu (Confucius)

Alongside his onscreen roles in shows including Master of None and The Afterparty and his upcoming voice role in the Clone High revival, Yu is also an executive producer on the shows Bob’s Burgers and Central Park. He also created the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese, based on the Gene Luen Yang graphic novel of the same name.

Vicci Martinez, Frida on 'Clone High'
David Livingston/Getty Images, HBO Max

Vicci Martinez (Frida)

Martinez, another new Clone High cast member, memorably played Dominga “Daddy” Duarte on the Netflix hit Orange Is the New Black. She also tied for third place on the first season of the NBC singing competition The Voice.

