‘Clone High’ Left Airwaves 20 Years Ago: See the Voice Cast vs. the Characters

HBO Max is taking 20-year high school reunions to a new level, bringing back Clone High for a second season two decades after MTV canceled the show.

Season 1 aired in its entirety on Canada’s Teletoon network, wrapping up on April 13, 2003. But because MTV yanked the show off air mid-season, American viewers had to wait until 2016, when the full first season aired on MTV Classic, to see what they missed.

Now Clone High is returning, bringing viewers back to a high school that hides a secret government program to clone historical figures. (And this time around, the voice cast isn’t so whitewashed!)

Scroll down to see the original Clone High cast and the characters they played — and to check out the new cast members and characters joining the HBO Max revival.

