‘Clone High’ First Look: See Who’s Joining the Cast and Which Character Is Gone

Class is back in session at Clone High. Twenty years after the animated MTV comedy went off the air, stars and producers of HBO Max’s revival gave fans a first look of the new episodes at WonderCon on Friday, March 24.

As cast members Will Forte and Nicole Sullivan joined executive producers Chris Miller, Erica Rivinoja, and Erik Durbin for a Q&A panel at the convention, they revealed who’s on board for the HBO Max revival, which is scheduled to drop this spring.

The original series — created by Miller alongside Phil Lord and Bill Lawrence — centered on a high school for clones of historical figures. But MTV canceled the show in 2003, leaving the characters frozen in a meat locker at their winter prom.

Luckily for fans, MTV Entertainment Studios announced a revival in 2020, and HBO Max gave the show a two-season order the following year. “After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates — all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships,” HBO Max says in a logline for the revival.

Forte and Sullivan are back as Abe Lincoln and Joan of Arc. Miller will once again voice JFK and Mr. Lynn Butlertron. And Lord — who joins Miller and Lawrence as exec producers of the revival — will reprise his role as Principal Scudworth. Other returning stars include Christa Miller (now playing the role of Candide Simpson instead of Cleopatra), Donald Faison (George Washington Carver), and Judah Miller (Scangrade).

And joining the cast are Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as Harriet, Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras) as the new Cleo, Vicci Martinez (Orange Is the New Black) as Frida, Kelvin Yu (Master of None) as Confucius, Neil Casey (Big Mouth) as Topher Bus, Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls) as Sacagawea, Sam Richardson (The Afterparty) as Wesley, Mo Gaffney (Mad About You) as Ms. Grumbles, Al Madrigal (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Frederico, Danny Pudi (Community) as Dr. Neelankavil, and Emily Maya Mills (Right Now Kapow) as Ethel Merman. Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore, and Ian Ziering will play themselves.

Meanwhile, there’s no mention of Gandhi, who was voiced in the original by Michael McDonald.

