‘Chicago Fire’: Brett Returns to Dance With Casey — and Help Violet? (PHOTOS)

Jesse Spencer isn’t the only one returning to Chicago just in time for Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding, though his is only a temporary visit. As far as we know, he and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) are going to continue to try to make a long-distance relationship work on Chicago Fire with him in Oregon.

Brett took time off work to visit Casey to “reconnect” after the distance got to be too much and she missed him in the March episode, “The Missing Piece.” But given that things look serious in the photos (above) of the couple dancing, we can’t help but wonder if they might make a decision about their future at their friends’ wedding.

Brett also returns at a time when her partner on Ambulance 61, Violet (Hanako Greensmith), is facing some serious trouble from her temporary replacement, Emma (Caitlin Carver), who’s determined to make the position permanent. In fact, she’s even blackmailing Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), about his and Violet’s relationship, to make it happen immediately. The logline for the episode teases that “Emma’s plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end.” We’ll have to see what Brett thinks of all of that.

Scroll down for photos from “The Magnificent City of Chicago,” including the wedding, Casey and Brett’s returns, and more.

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale, Wednesday, May 25, 9/8c, NBC