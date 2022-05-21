‘Chicago Fire’: Brett Returns to Dance With Casey — and Help Violet? (PHOTOS)

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Casey in Chicago Fire
Jesse Spencer isn’t the only one returning to Chicago just in time for Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding, though his is only a temporary visit. As far as we know, he and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) are going to continue to try to make a long-distance relationship work on Chicago Fire with him in Oregon.

Brett took time off work to visit Casey to “reconnect” after the distance got to be too much and she missed him in the March episode, “The Missing Piece.” But given that things look serious in the photos (above) of the couple dancing, we can’t help but wonder if they might make a decision about their future at their friends’ wedding.

Brett also returns at a time when her partner on Ambulance 61, Violet (Hanako Greensmith), is facing some serious trouble from her temporary replacement, Emma (Caitlin Carver), who’s determined to make the position permanent. In fact, she’s even blackmailing Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), about his and Violet’s relationship, to make it happen immediately. The logline for the episode teases that “Emma’s plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end.” We’ll have to see what Brett thinks of all of that.

Scroll down for photos from “The Magnificent City of Chicago,” including the wedding, Casey and Brett’s returns, and more.

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale, Wednesday, May 25, 9/8c, NBC

Katelynn Shennett as Kylie, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire
Welcome back to 51, Brett (Kara Killmer)!

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Troy Winbush as Detective Pryma in Chicago Fire
Uh-oh, this can’t be good news.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire
It’s time for Brett to find out what’s been going on since she’s been gone.

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Hanako Greensmith as Violet in Chicago Fire
“So, about your temporary replacement…”

Caitlin Carver as Emma Jacobs, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Hanako Greensmith as Violet in Chicago Fire
That looks painful.

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Carlos Santiago Sanchez as Javi in Chicago Fire
Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Javi (Carlos Santiago Sanchez)

Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire
Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Gallo (Alberto Rosende)

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Kristen Gutoskie as Chloe in Chicago Fire
Getting ready for the wedding!

Jesse Spencer as Casey, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire
Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney)

Jesse Spencer as Casey in Chicago Fire
It’s time for the wedding!

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire
Severide and Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire
Uh-oh, what’s on his phone?

