‘Chicago Fire’ Adds Brandon Larracuente as Series Regular — Replacing Ritter or Carter?
Dick Wolf‘s On Call may have only lasted one season, but one of its stars is moving over to one of his long running, hit series on NBC.
Brandon Larracuente has been cast in a series regular role in Chicago Fire Season 14, Variety reports. No character details are available yet, but Firehouse 51 is losing two firefighters in Season 14.
During Season 13, it was revealed that Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter) and Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) would both be exiting. (Showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider ahead of the finale that they wouldn’t be written out yet and the hope was to bring them back in Season 14 to “give them big exits.”) So, it seems safe to assume that Larracuente’s character could end up on Truck with Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) or there could be some more shuffling around at 51 in Season 14. After all, the Season 13 finale also saw Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), whom everyone thought would be chief, decide to step down to regular firefighter so Mouch (Christian Stolte) could become lieutenant on Engine.
After the Season 13 finale, showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider to brace for change going forward. Ahead of the finale, an auditor had warned Herrmann and Mouch about just that in the CFD.
“There’s nobody safe in this shakeup. So next season is going to be about how the s**t really hits the fan once that mandate comes down and how things get shaken up and how our team can hold together as a family while all this craziness is happening around them,” she warned.
“It’s going to be very much about how the change affects everybody, not just from the top, but going down below, too. And one thing we learned when we brought in Pascal [Dermot Mulroney] that was really fun is it’s not just about getting to know this new character, it’s that a new character brings out new sides to the characters we’ve had for a long time and you see different parts of them and get to know them better. So yeah, next season’s going to be all about shakeups and how everybody reacts and new people and comings and goings,” she added.
Newman also raised the possibility of two-man trucks, which has been done in the CFD. “You can only have two people on engine, two people on squad, and then who goes where. And so yeah, it’ll be tight, and we’ll probably see some rotations of people coming in and covering and that can get messy, it’s not as clean, and mistakes can get made when that happens out in the field because the communication’s not as easy,” she explained. “So yeah, I think that’ll be a bumpy and exciting road for the team.”
Larracuente’s character could end up being part of that. We’ll have to wait and see.
