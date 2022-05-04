How 5 One Chicago Actors Returned to Their Former Shows
First responders come and go in the One Chicago universe — Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med — as career and creative decisions dictate. But the characters who leave the shows alive often find their way back to the Windy City, and it’s not unheard of for a dead character to make a reprise appearance, too. With Jessy Schram’s recent return to Chicago Med and Jesse Spencer’s upcoming guest spot on Chicago Fire, we’re recapping how those two and other One Chicago alums popped back into the plots of their respective series.
