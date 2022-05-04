How 5 One Chicago Actors Returned to Their Former Shows

Matt Dinerstein/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Roman left his Intelligence colleagues at the end of Season 3 — heading to San Diego after being shot on the job — but the character came back two and a half seasons later in a crossover event with Chicago Fire. In that two-parter — the Fire Season 8 episode “Off the Grid” and the P.D. Season 7 installment “Burden of Truth” — Roman looked for his missing sister, who had fallen in with drug dealers. “We felt there had to be a compelling reason for him to return to Chicago and to the Intelligence family,” then-showrunner Rick Eid told TV Insider at the time. “We wanted it to be an emotional return for Roman.”