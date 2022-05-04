How 5 One Chicago Actors Returned to Their Former Shows

Dan Clarendon
Elizabeth Morris/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

First responders come and go in the One Chicago universeChicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med — as career and creative decisions dictate. But the characters who leave the shows alive often find their way back to the Windy City, and it’s not unheard of for a dead character to make a reprise appearance, too. With Jessy Schram’s recent return to Chicago Med and Jesse Spencer’s upcoming guest spot on Chicago Fire, we’re recapping how those two and other One Chicago alums popped back into the plots of their respective series.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Chicago Fire’s Lauren German (Leslie Shay)

In Fire’s Season 3 premiere, viewers learned that Leslie Shay didn’t survive the explosion of the Season 2 cliffhanger. But German returned midway through that third season, in the episode “Call It Paradise,” as a teary Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) watches home movies of his and Shay’s friendship.

Matt Dinerstein/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund (Gabriela Dawson)

After leaving Fire in the Season 7 premiere, Raymund returned for the Season 8 midseason finale, “Best Friend Magic.” In that episode, Dawson came back to Chicago for a fundraiser and had a one-night stand with her ex-husband, Casey, before leaving again and sending him a standing invitation to visit her new home in Puerto Rico.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Chicago Fire’s Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey)

As for Casey, he bid Chicago farewell earlier this season, setting off to Portland, Oregon, to look after the sons of his late best friend. But he’ll pop up again in Fire‘s May 25 Season 10 finale, coming back “to support Severide through what will be a very topsy-turvy wedding” and to spend time with long-distance girlfriend Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) as that wedding “puts a spotlight on their [own] situation,” co-showrunner Derek Haas has revealed.

Matt Dinerstein/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Chicago P.D.’s Brian Geraghty (Sean Roman)

Roman left his Intelligence colleagues at the end of Season 3 — heading to San Diego after being shot on the job — but the character came back two and a half seasons later in a crossover event with Chicago Fire. In that two-parter — the Fire Season 8 episode “Off the Grid” and the P.D. Season 7 installment “Burden of Truth” — Roman looked for his missing sister, who had fallen in with drug dealers. “We felt there had to be a compelling reason for him to return to Chicago and to the Intelligence family,” then-showrunner Rick Eid told TV Insider at the time. “We wanted it to be an emotional return for Roman.”

George Burns Jr./NBC

Chicago Med’s Jessy Schram (Hannah Asher)

Schram had a season and a half off from Chicago Med, as Asher sought rehab for her heroin addiction at the start of Season 6 and then returned in Season 7’s “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear” this March, sober and ready to resume work as an OB/GYN at Gaffney.

