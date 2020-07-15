9 One Chicago Characters Who Should Cross Over Next Season

Meredith Jacobs
19 Comments
One Chicago Crossover Characters
Adrian Burrows/NBC; Matt Dinerstein/NBC; Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

The first responders of Dick Wolf‘s NBC dramas in the Windy City seamlessly cross over throughout the year, even outside of the annual three-show events.

Fire‘s paramedics bring a patient in and firefighters have dropped by to help with an accident on MedP.D.‘s Intelligence officers routinely stop by the hospital or 51 for a case. There have been romances across the show. (Fire‘s Mouch and P.D.‘s Platt are one of the most stable couples in the One Chicago universe.)

With all three shows already renewed for three more seasons, that means there’s plenty of time for more of those mini-crossovers that this world does so well. So scroll down for a look at the characters we’d like to see appear on another show next season. (Note: We’re not including the obvious, aforementioned ones.)

Chicago Med, Season 6, Fall 2020, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 9, Fall 2020, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 8, Fall 2020, NBC

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo in One Chicago Fire Crossover
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Chicago Fire's Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende)

The young firefighter followed up on a victim at the hospital in Season 8, and it’s easy to imagine him continuing to do so in the future. Why not use that to have him interact with the Med staff more?

One Chicago Fire Crossover Character Stella Kidd
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Chicago Fire's Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo)

Kidd started her “Girls on Fire” program, but the girl who had been the most excited — and the one to recruit other high schoolers — went MIA in the finale. Isn’t this the perfect opportunity to have Kidd cross over to P.D.?

David Eigenberg as Christopher Hermann - One Chicago Fire Crossover Character
Adrian Burrows/NBC

Chicago Fire's Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg)

This one is simple: there can never be enough scenes at Molly’s or enough Herrmann. And what better way to get both than to have him behind the bar, interacting with characters from Med and/or P.D.?

One Chicago Med Crossover Character Sharon Goodwin
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med's Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson)

Sharon Goodwin keeps Med running, but just because she has an administrative position doesn’t mean she needs to miss out on the crossover action. Give Fire a call or P.D. a case that requires one or more of their characters to visit the hospital and discuss the work with her.

One Chicago - Crossover Characters - Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med's Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt)

It pretty much goes without saying that almost all the characters across One Chicago could probably use someone to talk to. But he could also lend his expertise in other ways, especially with P.D., as he has in the past in court.

One Chicago Med Crossover Character Ethan Choi
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med's Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee)

The unintentional Med Season 5 finale saw Ethan on a ride-along with paramedics. Why not see him go into the field again, this time working with Fire‘s 51?

One Chicago PD Crossover Character Hailey Upton
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago P.D.'s Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos)

Hailey just spent some time in New York in a crossover with FBI, but it’s unclear if that will change her at all given her time there was cut short due to production shutting down. And we saw her alongside the doctors of Med during the “Infection” crossover. Why not give us more of the latter (without her life in danger)? We could even see her and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) together a bit; after all, next season could see some key developments in her relationship with his brother Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer).

Lisseth Chavez as Vanessa Rojas in One Chicago PD Crossover
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago P.D.'s Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez)

The newbie of Intelligence was part of the major “Infection” crossover and is still settling in with the unit; she and Hailey are becoming particularly close as the latter takes her under her wing. Why not have Rojas’ circle of friends expand to the other shows, especially after things went south when her ex-boyfriend learned the truth about her job?

One Chicago PD Crossover Character Jay Halstead
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago P.D.'s Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer)

There can never be too many Halstead brother scenes, and maybe Jay could use some advice about dating a coworker after a relationship with another coworker has gone south.

