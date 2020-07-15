9 One Chicago Characters Who Should Cross Over Next Season

The first responders of Dick Wolf‘s NBC dramas in the Windy City seamlessly cross over throughout the year, even outside of the annual three-show events.

Fire‘s paramedics bring a patient in and firefighters have dropped by to help with an accident on Med. P.D.‘s Intelligence officers routinely stop by the hospital or 51 for a case. There have been romances across the show. (Fire‘s Mouch and P.D.‘s Platt are one of the most stable couples in the One Chicago universe.)

With all three shows already renewed for three more seasons, that means there’s plenty of time for more of those mini-crossovers that this world does so well. So scroll down for a look at the characters we’d like to see appear on another show next season. (Note: We’re not including the obvious, aforementioned ones.)

Chicago Med, Season 6, Fall 2020, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 9, Fall 2020, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 8, Fall 2020, NBC