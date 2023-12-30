11 Breakout TV Stars of 2023: India Amarteifio, Ronald Gladden & More

It’s been a great year of TV. It was a historic one, for sure, with the writers and actors of Hollywood spending the summer and fall of 2023 striking for a better future in the industry. What they were fighting for was the preservation of the art form, a way to keep the shows we love running and pave the way for new artists to break through the industry. While some shows were absent in the fall lineup because of the strikes, there are still fantastic episodes of TV to look back on this year.

Fans have been treated to a litany of standout performances in 2023. Here, we’re looking back on the performances that turned previously unknown actors into new stars and supporting actors into leads. In 2022, we had a hybrid list of breakout and breakthrough stars. The difference is that with the former, the actor gave a performance that put them on the map in earnest for the first time. The latter were actors who had been seen in previous projects (sometimes some of the biggest titles on TV), but a new performance transformed them from supporting cast into actors who will be in lead roles from that point on.

This year, our standout performance selection focuses entirely on the breakout, not breakthrough, stars — the people who make us eager to see what they’ll do next.

Here are TV Insider’s picks for the breakout stars of 2023, in no particular order.