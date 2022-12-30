16 Breakout TV Stars of 2022

TV contributed a slew of obsession-worthy stories to our cultural zeitgeist this year (has any recent show revived our collective excitement for appointment viewing more than The White Lotus?) But only some acting performances stand out from the rest.

Among the many end-of-year roundups you’re inevitably going to see, allow us to take you through the TV performances we think turned actors into bonafide stars in 2022. Here, we list 16 acting performances that caught our eye and captivated audiences this year.

Some of these shows marked debut TV roles for certain stars, and others came in as new characters to a continuous series. Some have been seen in perhaps multiple series over the years (some of them record-breaking and Emmy-winning). But their roles below have broken them out of the supporting field and into main character territory. We predict these faces will continue to be seen in starring roles from here on out. And if not, these should be their vehicles to that destination.

To be considered for this roundup, the performer cannot be widely known for a previous role. For example, Olivia Cooke is great in House of the Dragon, but she already had a beloved series regular role on Bates Motel and led other films. Conversely, Jacob Anderson was memorable as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, but his star turn in Interview With the Vampire will be a career-defining role. Also, Jeremy Allen White‘s performance in The Bear is his best yet, but Lip Gallagher (Shameless) cannot be ignored.

One performance we’d particularly like to highlight who couldn’t be listed below is Chaske Spencer (known for playing Sam Uley in the Twilight franchise), whose acting in The English is some of the best Prime Video has to offer.

Without further ado, here are the TV Insider staff’s picks for breakout acting performances of 2022, in no particular order, plus the scenes that cemented their spots on the list.