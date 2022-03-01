‘The Gilded Age’: 21 Broadway Legends Making HBO Show Must-See TV

If you’re a theater lover, The Gilded Age is for you. The cast of the HBO period piece is filled to the brim with some of Broadway’s biggest stars. In fact, nearly every single cast member is a stage actor.

From theater veterans (including one of the most awarded stage actresses in history) to Broadway and the West End’s younger faces, The Gilded Age is like The Avengers of theater. And as it turns out, fans can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for the stacked cast. Co-creator Julian Fellowes said the theater shutdown opened up a lot of availability for these actors.

“Michael Engler, who’s one of the producers and one of the two directors of the first series, reminded us that because of COVID, the whole of Broadway was dark and all these marvelous actors were sitting at home in New York where we were,” Fellowes told ELLE.

“There was no immediate prospect of the theaters reopening so we looked to the Broadway actors for our supporting cast and a wonderfully rewarding number of them said yes,” he continued. “We had these stars of Broadway, and I think they’ve enriched the show wonderfully. I think they’re a marvelous group of players. We’re the winners on that one.”

While Marian Brook actor Louisa Jacobson hasn’t made her Broadway debut, she is a stage actor. Jacobson attended Yale School of Drama like her mother, Meryl Streep. And she has performed in multiple productions since. The Gilded Age is her breakout TV role.

Other stage actors in the cast include Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn, Kelley Curran as Turner, Jack Gilpin as Church, Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune, and Taylor Richardson as Bridget.

Ahead of the new episode on March 7, here are Broadway’s famous faces in HBO’s The Gilded Age and what they’re known for in the theater world.