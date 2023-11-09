SAG Strike Ends: Quinta Brunson & More Bosses Give TV Show Updates

The longest actors strike in Hollywood history is nearing its end. SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP reached a tentative agreement on a new contract on Wednesday, November 8, and the guild announced shortly after that the 118-day work stoppage would end at 12:01 a.m. PT on November 9. With picketing locations closed, the proposed contract will now be sent to the union’s national board for an approval vote on November 10, and the 160,000+ eligible members will then vote to ratify the agreement. Assuming the majority approves the contract, actors will soon be back to work.

TV creators are already sharing filming updates in the excitement of the strike’s apparent end. Quinta Brunson tweeted on November 8 that Abbott Elementary will start filming Season 3. Law & Order: SVU‘s former showrunner Warren Leight shared his best guess on how long fans can expect the next season to be (it will be considerably fewer episodes than usual). The Boys creator Eric Kripke gave an update on where The Boys Season 4 left off when the strike halted production and what’s left to do now that the actors can return to work.

Sadly, some shows — like Hulu’s The Great and Ava DuVernay‘s untitled drama with Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson — were canceled during the strike. Here’s a comprehensive list of every show that was put on pause by the SAG-AFTRA strike but is expected to return, plus the most recent updates from its creators and stars. (We’ll keep updating this list as more information comes in.)

Abbott Elementary Season 3

Brunson shared a humorous update on Season 3 of the Emmy-winning ABC comedy when a fan asked if filming would start back up soon. Her response was a quick video of Shalana Hunter, Blac Chyna’s mother, saying, “Well, yes!” in a red carpet interview. A pleasing update, indeed!

The Boys Season 4

Here’s the update. Editing: done. VFX: halfway done. Music & sound: quarter done. Now that the SAG strike is over (yay), the actors can record additional dialogue. No airdate yet, but will be worth the wait. It could be our best season. For sure our craziest. #TheBoys @theboystv pic.twitter.com/L47dDbreIy — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 9, 2023

The Boys creator Kripke gave a thorough update on the upcoming fourth season of the bloody Prime Video superhero series the morning of November 9, hyping up fans for what’s “sure” to be their “craziest” and possibly “best season” yet.

“Here’s the update. Editing: done. VFX: halfway done. Music & sound: quarter done. Now that the SAG strike is over (yay), the actors can record additional dialogue,” he tweeted. “No airdate yet, but will be worth the wait. It could be our best season. For sure our craziest.”

Law & Order: SVU Season 25

My guess, #SVU fans, is that SVU manages to salvage a 13 episode season. So glad the entire SVU cast and crew can get back to work. Congratulations @SagAftra for walking these many months. #Solidarity. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 9, 2023



Former SVU showrunner Leight gave his best guest on what will happen with the upcoming Season 25. “My guess, #SVU fans, is that SVU manages to salvage a 13 episode season,” he tweeted. “So glad the entire SVU cast and crew can get back to work. Congratulations @SagAftra for walking these many months.”

Here are the other shows that can resume production once the new contract is ratified:

Law & Order Season 23

Yellowjackets Season 3

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

Andor Season 2

Hacks Season 3

1923 Season 2

Yellowstone Season 5 Part B

American Dad Season 20

Family Guy Season 22

Euphoria Season 3

The Last of Us Season 2

The White Lotus Season 3

The Bear Season 3 (recently renewed)

Blade

Blade Runner 2099

Cobra Kai Season 6 (final season)

Daredevil: Born Again

Ironheart

X-Men ’97

Duster

Citadel Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Emily in Paris Season 4

Étoile

Evil Season 4

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4

Young Sheldon Season 7

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Loot Season 2

Outlander Season 8 (final season)

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

P-Valley Season 3

Severance Season 2

Sinking Spring

Stranger Things Season 5 (final season)

Wednesday Season 2

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (final season)

The Mandalorian Season 4

The Old Man Season 2

Tulsa King Season 2

Penguin

Poker Face Season 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3

Uncoupled Season 2

Unstable Season 2

You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno

Zero Day