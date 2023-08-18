10 Best TV Episodes of 2023 So Far

While we might not know when our favorite shows will be returning, with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we’ve already gotten some great episodes of TV this year.

In 2023, there have been episodes that shockingly killed off a major character early on in the season (like on Succession) and featured an almost unbelievable lineup of guest stars for a holiday gathering (The Bear). The Other Two delivered a play like no other in what ended up being its final season. And action took center stage on shows like One Piece and Warrior.

Below, the TV Insider team shares their selections for the best TV episodes of 2023 (so far, listed in alphabetical order). Scroll down to see which ones made the list and let us know your favorites in the comments section. (And don’t forget to check out our picks for the “best of” so far this year for shows and performances.)

Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliott, and Jon Berthal in 'The Bear'
Chuck Hodes/FX

“Fishes,” The Bear (Season 2 Episode 6)

The all-star lineup of guest stars in this flashback episode is almost too good to believe as the Berzattos (and friends and family) gather on Christmas for the Feast of the Seven Fishes: Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Gillian Jacobs, Sarah Paulson, and John Mulaney join Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Bernthal, Abby Elliott, and Oliver Platt, with each getting at least one moment to shine.

It’s over an hour, but that extra-long runtime is needed to properly capture the drama and chaos that unfolds and give each character, relationship, and conversation the time it deserves. And not one minute is wasted because from the moment the festivities begin inside, the episode moves from room to room and just never stops. It all culminates in a tension-filled fight between Michael (Bernthal) and Uncle Lee (Odenkirk), but forks being thrown is somehow not the wildest thing to happen. That honor goes to the shock Donna (Curtis) delivers after her verbal response to being asked if she’s OK.

The episode itself is almost simple in its design — a family together for the holidays — but it’s so nuanced, well-acted, and well-written that it becomes a showcase for the cast and show. —Meredith Jacobs

Ebon Moss Bachrach as 'Richie' in The Bear.
FX

"Forks," The Bear (Season 2 Episode 7)

This episode of The Bear was so wholesome and exciting to watch. Richie is known for having his outlandish opinions and being stubborn to change, so this episode allowed us to see his growth when he realizes he has to relinquish the sense of control. Carmi (Jeremy Allen White) sends Cousin aka Richie (Ebon Moss Bachrach) to stage at a three-Michelin star restaurant. He thinks he’ll be thrown into the day-to-day flow but is assigned to polish forks. Bachrach does such a good job as making Richie’s frustration visceral for viewers but after being spoken to he understands that everyone has purpose. The camera work gets you involved in his daily routine and you see how it slowly evolves his work ethic and approach to his personal life. He began to grasp the process that even doing something small or slightly insignificant but doing it great fits into the larger scale of it all. He understood the respect and intention that the staff put into every shift and he took that back to ‘The Bear’.

This episode made me so emotional because it’s something that can be applied to any person of any field. Going to work with an intention to not only better yourself but your team can motivate someone each day. His drive to be better and soak up knowledge pushed him to beat his alarm clock as the days went on. He listens, learns, asks questions and applies the skills he obtains. It made me think about how I can apply that same ideology to my own life. There’s one thing I won’t leave home without and will put into everything and that’s ‘purpose’, chef. —Ennica Jacob

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in 'Good Omens'
Prime Video

“Every Day,” Good Omens (Season 2 Episode 6)

What better way to cap off a devilishly good season than with a romantic, exciting, and heartbreaking finale? Neil Gaiman‘s Good Omens gathers angels from Heaven, demons from Hell, and mortals from Whickber Street in Aziraphale’s (Michael Sheen) bookshop, and not only does the truth about Gabriel’s (Jon Hamm) amnesia come out, but it also ends with an angel and a demon running off together… just not the ones we expect (though we didn’t hate it!). Sadly, Aziraphale and Crowley’s (David Tennant) emotional conversation and kiss (one of the best scenes of the series, with terrific performances from Sheen and Tennant) as well as a promotion from Heaven has them ending the season apart rather than as an “us.”

Also, after failed rom-com attempts from Aziraphale and Crowley to play matchmaker for Maggie (Maggie Service) and Nina (Nina Sosanya), the women don’t get together — a healthy decision on the coffee shop owner’s part, given her previous relationship, and a swerve from what might be expected.

The episode does everything a good finale should: wraps up some loose ends and leaves off on a cliffhanger that has us begging for a third season ASAP. —Meredith Jacobs

The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King
Crunchyroll

"The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King," One Piece (Season 14, Episode 1062)

Although the year is filled to the brim with stellar 10 out of 10 episodes that are very hard to choose from, we’ve got to give One Piece‘s “Episode of the Year” to Zoro vs. King. Although Gear 5 broke the internet, many were expecting a show out for the occasion like none-other. However, the fight between the Straw Hat’s vice-captain Zoro and Kaido’s right-hand man King elevated the source material in a way nobody expected. Toei Animation took a fight with limited action and crafted a combat sequence that will go down in history. The animation was at its peak; the choice in impact frame and liberties made it a moment that surpassed its manga counterpart and truly put Zoro’s seal on the Wano Arc as his arc. Isaac Rouse

Josh Segarra, Helene York, and Drew Tarver on 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries/HBO Max

"Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play," The Other Two (Season 3 Episode 5)

The Other Two Season 3 Episode 5, “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” sees our favorite insufferable brother-sister duo trapped at an endless, days-long production of 8 Gay Men With AIDS: A Poem in Many Hours. Everyone in the audience feels an obligation to keep coming back to the theater without complaining. It’s important, after all! Plus, Cary, played by Drew Tarver, has a new method acting boyfriend starring in the play. Heléne Yorke’s Brooke has to stay because she’s committed to “doing good” and leaving the “industry.”

It’s a stacked episode; from a pitch-perfect Romeo + Juliet homage to Kiernan Shipka and Lukas Gage guest starring as themselves, every moment of this episode is a delight. —Leah Williams

Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Adam Scott on 'Party Down'
STARZ

"KSGY-95 Prizewinner’s Luau," Party Down (Season 3 Episode 4)

Party Down came back this year, and we at TV Insider couldn’t be happier about it. The entire third season is hilarious, not missing a beat even 13 years after the last season aired. New cast members like Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoe Chao were integrated seamlessly (and hilariously) into the existing cast.

Episode 4, “KSGY-95 Prizewinner’s Luau” is excellent. The team of caterers take shrooms while catering an event full of dads who think they’ve won tickets to a Jimmy Buffett concert, but it’s actually a sting operation targeting men who owe child support. Williams shines as a wannabe influencer who has taken way, way too many hallucinogens. Martin Starr is great as always, as Roman gets roped into helping with the sting and feels inspired to complete his magnum opus. Ken Marino as Ron is desperate to be included in the operation. Plus, it features guest stars Judy Reyes and Bobby Moynihan. This episode has Party Down’s classic mix of sharp, funny, and pathetic. —Leah Williams

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Kaniehtiio Horn in 'Reservation Dogs'
Shane Brown/FX

"Deer Lady," Reservation Dogs (Season 3, Episode 3)

Along with being one of TV’s most underrated series, Reservation Dogs continues to deliver stunning episodes in its third and final season, primarily with the installment, “Deer Lady.” Teased as an origin story for Kaniehtiio Horn‘s Deer Lady, the episode also serves as an important history lesson for viewers unfamiliar with the reality of Native American boarding schools in the United States. Set in two different timelines, the episode depicts Deer Lady’s childhood through a series of flashbacks at one of these establishments which stripped children away from their families and forced them to assimilate by making them speak English and let go of their Indigenous traditions.

Meanwhile, in the present timeline, Deer Lady crosses paths with Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) who, like her, is on a journey of his own. Petrified that he’ll be one of her victims, Deer Lady reassures Bear that he’s nothing like the human wolves she targets. Those human wolves are seen in the form of nuns and other school workers during the flashbacks, speaking in garbled gibberish resembling a foreign language to give viewers a terrifying taste of what the abused Indigenous youth went through. A young Deer Lady’s friendship with one of the school’s victims serves as the primary plot in the flashbacks, motivating her actions in the present-day setting. It’s a horrifying and beautifully crafted episode that deserves every ounce of praise possible. —Meaghan Darwish

Damson Idris in Snowfall - Season 6, Episode 10
Ray Micksaw/FX

"Prometheus" Snowfall (Season 6, Episode 10)

It would be easy to give fans of Snowfall a villainous protagonist in Franklin (Damson Idris) the way oh so many popular shows like Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, and others have. But it bravely does the opposite, going against the grain of fan expectations to showcase the reality of Franklin’s story: he’s a money-hungry, crack-dealing sociopath whose life decisions and karma finally caught with him. In many ways, this episode mirrors Breaking Bad’s “Ozymandias,” right down to the title of the episode being based on a Greek figure. It showcases our antiheroes’ drug empire crashing down alongside all the cherished relationships they were in the game for in the first place. We see our protagonists at their very lowest, and their worst fears actually realized. Except in the case of Snowfall, it was the series finale, and there’s no redemption in Franklin’s sordid future. –Isaac Rouse

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in 'Succession'
Macall B. Polay/HBO

"Connor's Wedding," Succession (Season 4, Episode 3)

Any good viewer would have recognized in the Season 4 premiere that Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) wasn’t going to make it out of the final chapter alive, but no one expected it to be so early on in the season. For an episode hinting at a big moment for (true eldest) son Connor (Alan Ruck), the wedding quickly turned into a chaotic flurry of phone calls as Logan’s team reached out to tell Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) that their father was dying before their eyes aboard a chartered flight.

Stuck on the ground on board a boat for Connor’s nuptials, the trio of siblings go through several stages of grief in real-time as they are forced to cope with the fact that the largest force in their lives is extinguishing. It’s both heartbreakingly painful to watch and tragic on another level due to the fact that the siblings had had a blowout fight with their dad the evening before Connor’s wedding. The shock factor is something most twists on TV today can hardly achieve, and the performances for the hour alone surely locked in a potential Emmy win or two, making this a tough episode to beat among the 2023 crop. —Meaghan Darwish

Joe Taslim and Mark Dacascos in 'Warrior' - Season 3
David Bloomer/Max

"You Know When You’re Losing a Fight," Warrior (Season 3 Episode 8)

Max’s series, Warrior, is in its third season and isn’t letting up on the action. Episode 8 centers on the wedding of Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) and Li Yong (Joe Taslim) that brings the Hop Wei and Long Zii tongs together. Even though it’s supposed to be a joyous event, there’s many narrative undertones that depict all the separate characters and how their interests connect due to obligations or personal motives. Watching the dynamic between Mai Ling and Li Yong crumble bit by bit is what makes it so intriguing. With Mai Ling knowing the elders want to replace her has the head of the tong and has her head on the most elegant of swivels during her wedding. Li Yong thinks he has got it handled with the elders, Mai Ling makes sure by having them killed that same night. It showed the ruthlessness of Mai Ling along with her willingness to treat Li Yong with respect, to an extent. Her lying caused Yi Yong’s mentor, Kong Pak (Mark Dacascos) to come to kill her himself. Resulting in us watching someone fight someone he admires out of the love and obligated loyalty to his wife.

The physical and emotional toll on Li Yong’s face and seeing Mai Ling realize what her actions have done leaves you torn. You instantly know that this is something they can’t come back from and weaken the tong. The tension was so good you were compelled to make predictions of what can possibly come next. With the finale around the corner, I’m on edge with what the cliffhanger will be. —Ennica Jacob

