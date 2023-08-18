10 Best TV Episodes of 2023 So Far

FX

This episode of The Bear was so wholesome and exciting to watch. Richie is known for having his outlandish opinions and being stubborn to change, so this episode allowed us to see his growth when he realizes he has to relinquish the sense of control. Carmi (Jeremy Allen White) sends Cousin aka Richie (Ebon Moss Bachrach) to stage at a three-Michelin star restaurant. He thinks he’ll be thrown into the day-to-day flow but is assigned to polish forks. Bachrach does such a good job as making Richie’s frustration visceral for viewers but after being spoken to he understands that everyone has purpose. The camera work gets you involved in his daily routine and you see how it slowly evolves his work ethic and approach to his personal life. He began to grasp the process that even doing something small or slightly insignificant but doing it great fits into the larger scale of it all. He understood the respect and intention that the staff put into every shift and he took that back to ‘The Bear’.

This episode made me so emotional because it’s something that can be applied to any person of any field. Going to work with an intention to not only better yourself but your team can motivate someone each day. His drive to be better and soak up knowledge pushed him to beat his alarm clock as the days went on. He listens, learns, asks questions and applies the skills he obtains. It made me think about how I can apply that same ideology to my own life. There’s one thing I won’t leave home without and will put into everything and that’s ‘purpose’, chef. —Ennica Jacob