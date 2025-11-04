‘Boston Blue’: Danny & Baez Reunite on a Case in Photos From Marisa Ramirez’s Next Episode

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

Marisa Ramirez makes her next return as Detective Maria Baez in Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6. New photos and the episode description reveal that she’ll be sticking around for the entire episode instead of just a few short scenes like her previous appearances in the first season of the Blue Bloods spinoff.

In “Code of Ethics,” Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez are working together on a case again, marking the first time Blue Bloods fans will see the pair working together since they officially (finally) became a romantic couple.

In Boston Blue, Danny joined the Boston Police Department after his son, Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen), moved there to start his career as a cop at the start of the series. Sean’s injury on the job, from which he’s now healed, prompted Danny to rush from New York to his son’s side in Beantown. Now, he’s making a new life for himself there with his new work partner, Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), while his girlfriend, Baez, is still living in New York.

The Boston Blue series premiere revealed their romantic partnership (something Blue Bloods fans long craved), and then Baez came back in Episode 3 on Friday, October 31. Baez visited Danny in Boston and showed up to his precinct looking like a breath of fresh air at the end of the episode. When they got into the elevator, Danny pulled her in for a kiss as the doors closed. They’re making the long-distance relationship work look easy. Now, Baez will be back in the upcoming Episode 6. (See the Boston Blue release schedule here.)

How Do 'Boston Blue's Ratings Compare to 'Blue Bloods'?
Related

How Do 'Boston Blue's Ratings Compare to 'Blue Bloods'?

Here’s the episode description for Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6, “Code of Ethics,” airing on Friday, November 21, on CBS: “With an assist from NYPD’s Maria Baez, Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader. Sean’s budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile, Mae [Gloria Reuben] and Sarah [Maggie Lawson] uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system.”

The creators of Boston Blue have promised that Ramirez will return several times throughout Season 1. See Danny and Baez back together in the Boston Blue Episode 6 gallery below, which includes a small Blue Bloods Easter egg.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

Detective Maria Baez arrives to the Boston PD precinct with coffee

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

Detectives Danny Reagan and Maria Baez are back on a case together

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

Danny and Baez see Danny’s son, Sean (a rookie cop), at the precinct. If you look closely, you can see a framed picture of Danny with his sister, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), and Baez on Danny’s desk (it’s a photo from the Blue Bloods series finale).

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

Baez will be helping her beau and his new work partner, Detective Lena Silver, find a serial home invader

Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

Lena looks concerned while on a call in an interview room

Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Reuben)

Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver and Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

Mae Silver and her stepdaughter, Sarah Silver (Lawson), the Boston PD’s superintendent

Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver and Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 6, 'Code of Ethics'
Michael Gibson / CBS

The mother-daughter duo work together to address a concerning leak in the justice system

Boston Blue key art
Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg

Sonequa Martin-Green

Sonequa Martin-Green

Ernie Hudson

Ernie Hudson

Mika Amonsen

Mika Amonsen

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Maggie Lawson

Maggie Lawson

Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Series

2025–

TV14

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Boston Blue ›

Boston Blue

Donnie Wahlberg

Gloria Reuben

Maggie Lawson

Marisa Ramirez

Sonequa Martin-Green




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Hallmark Holiday 2025 Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best
Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble
2
‘The Voice’ Season 28 Gets Major Schedule Change: When Is It On?
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Issues Apology After Clue Sparks Backlash
Sonequa Martin-Green and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Boston Blue'
4
How Do ‘Boston Blue’s Ratings Compare to ‘Blue Bloods’?
Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé
5
‘The Voice’ Recap: The Knockouts Continue & First-Ever Mic Drop Is Used