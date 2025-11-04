‘Boston Blue’: Danny & Baez Reunite on a Case in Photos From Marisa Ramirez’s Next Episode

Marisa Ramirez makes her next return as Detective Maria Baez in Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6. New photos and the episode description reveal that she’ll be sticking around for the entire episode instead of just a few short scenes like her previous appearances in the first season of the Blue Bloods spinoff.

In “Code of Ethics,” Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez are working together on a case again, marking the first time Blue Bloods fans will see the pair working together since they officially (finally) became a romantic couple.

In Boston Blue, Danny joined the Boston Police Department after his son, Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen), moved there to start his career as a cop at the start of the series. Sean’s injury on the job, from which he’s now healed, prompted Danny to rush from New York to his son’s side in Beantown. Now, he’s making a new life for himself there with his new work partner, Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), while his girlfriend, Baez, is still living in New York.

The Boston Blue series premiere revealed their romantic partnership (something Blue Bloods fans long craved), and then Baez came back in Episode 3 on Friday, October 31. Baez visited Danny in Boston and showed up to his precinct looking like a breath of fresh air at the end of the episode. When they got into the elevator, Danny pulled her in for a kiss as the doors closed. They’re making the long-distance relationship work look easy. Now, Baez will be back in the upcoming Episode 6. (See the Boston Blue release schedule here.)

Here’s the episode description for Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6, “Code of Ethics,” airing on Friday, November 21, on CBS: “With an assist from NYPD’s Maria Baez, Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader. Sean’s budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile, Mae [Gloria Reuben] and Sarah [Maggie Lawson] uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system.”

The creators of Boston Blue have promised that Ramirez will return several times throughout Season 1. See Danny and Baez back together in the Boston Blue Episode 6 gallery below, which includes a small Blue Bloods Easter egg.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS