Boston Blue has big shoes to fill as the series follows in Blue Bloods‘ footsteps. So how did the show’s debut fare against Blue Bloods‘ ratings?

According to CBS, Boston Blue leads as one of the network’s top four titles from premiere week, with a Nielsen’s live+7 day multiplatform rating of 8.64 million viewers tuning into the debut episode.

The show trails behind top performer, Tracker, which raked in 12.97 million viewers on premiere week. While ABC came in second place with High Potential‘s 12.38 million viewers, CBS rounded out the top five titles for premiere week with Matlock‘s 10.7 million viewers, 60 Minutes‘ 8.9 million viewers, and Boston Blue‘s respective and aforementioned 8.64 million viewers.

When it came to the final tally, according to CBS, Boston Blue‘s premiere reached 8.86 million viewers, which is up by six percent over Blue Bloods‘ season average. In Blue Bloods‘ final season, the average live viewership for episodes was 5.073 million.

In addition to Boston Blue‘s success post-Blue Bloods, the series is also the top new show for the season, with CBS’s Sheriff Country ranking at number three.

For those less acquainted with the spinoff, Boston Blue puts the spotlight on Donnie Wahlberg‘s Danny Reagan, as the NYPD Detective takes on a new position with the Boston Police Department, where he’s paired up with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

Along with chronicling their investigations, Boston Blue digs into the Silver family in the same way Blue Bloods did with the Reagans. In addition to starring Wahlberg and Martin-Green, Boston Blue also features Gloria Reuben, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Ernie Hudson, and Mika Amonsen.

How do you think the ratings compare? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep tuning into Boston Blue to keep the Blue Bloods spinoff in its top spot.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS