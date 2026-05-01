‘Monarch’ Finale, a New York Reagan Visits ‘Boston Blue,’ Michael B. Jordan in Animated ‘Swapped,’ Remembering Gregory Peck

Apple TV

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Season Finale

King Kong does not welcome visitors happily to Skull Island. In the Season 2 finale of the creature-feature adventure series, the giant ape is spoiling for a climactic battle against Titan X, who has been unwittingly drawn to the island to protect her egg. Drugged and tricked out with neural implants to boost its powerfully maternal instincts, X holds its ground against Kong while Cate (Anna Sawai), Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), and Lee (Kurt Russell) try to find a way to maneuver the Titan back to the rift and return it home to the underworld of Axis Mundi. If only there were a way to include Mothra in this monster mash.

John Medland/CBS

Boston Blue

10/9c

Bridget Moynahan hasn’t visited the Blue Bloods spinoff as Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) sister Erin Reagan since the pilot episode — although she did direct an episode midway through the freshman season. Erin lends her legal expertise to Danny during a search for a missing child, with a captured serial killer holding the key.

Skydance Animation/Netflix © 2025

Swapped

Movie Premiere

How do you follow an Oscar-winning tour de force like Michael B. Jordan’s electrifying dual role in Sinners? In a colorful animated comedy adventure, he voices the role of small woodland mammal Ollie, who goes all Freaky Friday when a collision with a magical jungle plant causes him to switch bodies with his nemesis, a soaring bird named Ivy (Juno Temple). They’re both proverbial fish out of water as they adjust to their new bodies while seeking another pod to reverse the curse. When things get dire for other wildlife in their magical valley, they learn to put aside their differences to work together and try to save the day.

©QE Deux /Courtesy Everett Collection

To Kill a Mockingbird

8/7c

Capping a distinguished career, Gregory Peck won a Best Actor Oscar for the iconic role of soft-spoken yet fearlessly principled Southern lawyer and wise single dad Atticus Finch in Robert Mulligan‘s moving 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. It’s hard to imagine a more fitting way to kick off TCM’s monthlong “Star of the Month” tribute to Peck, with movies airing each Friday in May. Following Mockingbird, Peck stars opposite Ingrid Bergman in Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1945 psychological thriller Spellbound (10:15/9:15c) and plays a journalist who adopts a Jewish persona to investigate antisemitism in 1947’s Oscar-winning Best Picture Gentleman’s Agreement (12:15 am/11:15c).

©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

Wuthering Heights

Streaming Premiere

Margot Robbie leaves Barbie behind to become a sensuous Catherine to Jacob Elordi‘s smoldering Heathcliff in director-writer Emerald Fennell‘s controversial and steamily stylized interpretation of Emily Brontë’s oft-filmed (though never quite like this) literary classic. Audiences and critics were divided, though most agreed it’s hard to look away. The movie premieres Saturday on HBO at 8/7c.

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