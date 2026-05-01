‘Monarch’ Finale, a New York Reagan Visits ‘Boston Blue,’ Michael B. Jordan in Animated ‘Swapped,’ Remembering Gregory Peck
King Kong battles Titan X in the finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Blue Bloods‘ Bridget Moynahan pays her second visit to Boston Blue. In the whimsical animated adventure Swapped, Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is a woodland mammal who magically swaps bodies with his nemesis, a bird (Juno Temple). A monthlong tribute to TCM‘s “Star of the Month” Gregory Peck begins with his Oscar-winning performance as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
King Kong does not welcome visitors happily to Skull Island. In the Season 2 finale of the creature-feature adventure series, the giant ape is spoiling for a climactic battle against Titan X, who has been unwittingly drawn to the island to protect her egg. Drugged and tricked out with neural implants to boost its powerfully maternal instincts, X holds its ground against Kong while Cate (Anna Sawai), Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), and Lee (Kurt Russell) try to find a way to maneuver the Titan back to the rift and return it home to the underworld of Axis Mundi. If only there were a way to include Mothra in this monster mash.
Boston Blue
Bridget Moynahan hasn’t visited the Blue Bloods spinoff as Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) sister Erin Reagan since the pilot episode — although she did direct an episode midway through the freshman season. Erin lends her legal expertise to Danny during a search for a missing child, with a captured serial killer holding the key.
Swapped
How do you follow an Oscar-winning tour de force like Michael B. Jordan’s electrifying dual role in Sinners? In a colorful animated comedy adventure, he voices the role of small woodland mammal Ollie, who goes all Freaky Friday when a collision with a magical jungle plant causes him to switch bodies with his nemesis, a soaring bird named Ivy (Juno Temple). They’re both proverbial fish out of water as they adjust to their new bodies while seeking another pod to reverse the curse. When things get dire for other wildlife in their magical valley, they learn to put aside their differences to work together and try to save the day.
To Kill a Mockingbird
Capping a distinguished career, Gregory Peck won a Best Actor Oscar for the iconic role of soft-spoken yet fearlessly principled Southern lawyer and wise single dad Atticus Finch in Robert Mulligan‘s moving 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. It’s hard to imagine a more fitting way to kick off TCM’s monthlong “Star of the Month” tribute to Peck, with movies airing each Friday in May. Following Mockingbird, Peck stars opposite Ingrid Bergman in Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1945 psychological thriller Spellbound (10:15/9:15c) and plays a journalist who adopts a Jewish persona to investigate antisemitism in 1947’s Oscar-winning Best Picture Gentleman’s Agreement (12:15 am/11:15c).
Wuthering Heights
Margot Robbie leaves Barbie behind to become a sensuous Catherine to Jacob Elordi‘s smoldering Heathcliff in director-writer Emerald Fennell‘s controversial and steamily stylized interpretation of Emily Brontë’s oft-filmed (though never quite like this) literary classic. Audiences and critics were divided, though most agreed it’s hard to look away. The movie premieres Saturday on HBO at 8/7c.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Sheriff Country (8/7c, CBS): When a fatal shooting occurs at the Fraley family’s boar hunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) investigates whether it was an accident or something more sinister. Followed by Fire Country (9/8c), with Station 42 rushing to a home where a storm has caused a telephone pole to topple over and pin a woman to her bed in a freak accident.
- Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars (8/7c, ABC): The quarterfinals continue with three funny people who presumably are serious about trivia: Robin Thede, Patton Oswalt, and Margaret Cho.
- Kentucky Derby Oaks (8/7c, NBC): On the eve of the Kentucky Derby, NBC presents the first prime-time broadcast of the annual race from Churchill Downs featuring 3-year-old fillies.
- My Lottery Dream Home (9/8c, HGTV): David Bromstad returns to help home buyers with unexpectedly deep pockets find a palace they can call home. Followed by a new season of Zillow Gone Wild (9:30/8:30c), with Jack McBrayer exploring some of the most outrageous properties being offered on the real-estate marketplace.
- True Crime Watch: Dateline NBC (9/8c, NBC) Blayne Alexander reports on developments in the 2001 murder of University of Georgia law student Tara Baker, which went unsolved for years. ABC’S 20/20 (9/8) also dredges up a long-unsolved cold case involving a house fire, an elaborate ruse, and a deadly “Secret in the Water.”
- Now Hear This (9/8c, PBS): Scott Yoo visits Iceland to discover the island country’s diverse culture of musicians and artisans.
ON THE STREAM:
- For All Mankind (streaming on Apple TV): The workers’ revolt on Mars results in a tense hostage situation, with Miles (Toby Kebbell), security officer Celia (Mireille Enos), and Helios CEO Aleida (Coral Peña) trying to keep the situation from getting out of control while Sojourner continues its Titan mission.
- Your Friends & Neighbors (streaming on Apple TV): Coop (Jon Hamm) and Jack (Corbin Bernsen) board a luxury yacht, where Coop works his charm on the Excelsior fund’s majority investor. Back home, Ashe’s (James Marsden) audit of Nick’s (Mark Tallman) gym business raises potential red flags.
- Tales from the Crypt (streaming on Shudder): The Crypt Keeper is back, as Shudder presents the first season of the garish tongue-in-hollowed-cheek horror anthology from 1989. Subsequent full seasons will drop each Friday through June 12.
- Twenty Twenty Six (streaming on BritBox and Tubi): The latest sequel to the British soccer tournament mockumentary that began with Twenty Twenty stars Downton Abbey‘s Hugh Bonneville as hapless organizer Ian Fletcher, who travels across the pond to manage a World Cup tournament from Miami headquarters.
- Battlestar Galactica (streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto): A new licensing deal brings all four seasons of the acclaimed sci-fi epic, including the introductory miniseries and the spinoff movie The Plan, to the premium and free streamer. The prequel Caprica is available only on Paramount+.
- Conbody vs. Everybody (streaming on the Criterion Channel): Debra Granik’s five-part documentary follows ex-con entrepreneur Coss Marte over a years-long journey to establish Conbody, a New York City gym staffed by formerly incarcerated workers.