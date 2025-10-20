‘Boston Blue’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Boston Blue series premiere.]

The Reagan family returned to the small screen in the series premiere of the first Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue, on Friday, October 17, on CBS. With it came a thrilling update on Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) personal life that fans have been waiting for, along with a cameo from Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan-Boyle and the introduction of a new law-enforcement family, the Silvers, with whom viewers will be enjoying a weekly family dinner just like the predecessor. Now that Boston Blue has debuted, we’re breaking down the release schedule and what to expect this season.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 1 aired on October 17 and introduced fans to the new actor playing Sean Reagan, Mika Amonsen. Sean was played by Andrew Terraciano in Blue Bloods, with his real-life brother, Tony Terraciano, playing Sean’s big brother, Jack. Jack didn’t appear in the series premiere, and it’s not currently known if he will, but he’s undoubtedly going to be mentioned if not seen later this season (there’s no word on if a different actor would play Jack either).

The most thrilling part of the episode for longtime Blue Bloods fans was Danny’s first scene. When he first appears in the pilot, he’s in a bedroom with his girlfriend: Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). Yes, they finally went there. Danny and Baez are officially a couple after the Blue Bloods series finale teased their first date, which came after years of fans hoping that the flirtatious detectives would get together. But now that Danny is in Boston for the foreseeable future following Sean’s injury incurred on the job with the Boston Police Department, Danny and Baez will be doing the long-distance relationship grind. (Get a breakdown of Baez’s surprise appearance with Ramirez here.)

Boston Blue stars Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Gloria Reuben, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, and Amonsen. Here’s a breakdown of the Boston Blue release schedule for Season 1.

When do new episodes of Boston Blue air?

Boston Blue airs in the old Blue Bloods time slot, Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Here’s the release schedule that’s available so far:

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 1, “Faith and Family,” Friday, October 17, 10/9c

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 2, “Teammates,” Friday, October 24, 10/9c

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 3, “History,” Friday, October 31, 10/9c

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 4, “Rites of Passage,” Friday, November 7, 10/9c

What happens in Boston Blue Season 1?

In the Boston Blue pilot, Danny settled into his new city after Sean was injured on the job. He also hopes to reconnect with his younger son as he begins his own law enforcement career in Boston. The Silver family invited Danny and Erin (who came to town to visit Sean in the hospital) to the Silver family Shabat dinner.

Reuben’s character, District Attorney Mae Silver, married a Jewish man and converted to Judaism when her children were younger. Martin-Green’s Lena Silver is Mae’s daughter from her first marriage, and her husband was killed in the line of duty. Maggie Lawson’s Sarah Silver is Mae’s step-daughter, and Scribner’s Jonah is Mae’s son from her second marriage. The family practices Judaism, while grandfather Reverend Peters (Hudson) is the renowned pastor of a Baptist church in Boston. The Silvers attend his sermons every week, and Danny joined them at the Sunday service in the series premiere.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 2, “Teammates,” airs on Friday, October 24, at 10/9c. The logline tells us, “Lena and Danny are pulled into a high-stakes murder investigation when a whistleblower tied to one of Mae’s court cases is found dead. Meanwhile, Jonah and Sean prepare for their first official day on the job.”

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 3 is titled “History” and airs on Halloween, Friday, October 31. The logline says, “A body found on the Boston wharf pulls Lena and Danny into a tense drug investigation alongside Lena’s former partner, Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), sparking personal and professional friction. Jonah and Sean chase down a missing man tied to a scavenger hunt, while Sarah and Mae navigate emotional challenges at home and in court.” Broussard previously guest starred on Blue Bloods as a different character, Officer Harrison.

After that is Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 4, called “Rites of Passage,” airing on Friday, November 7. The logline tells us that the Silver family will be experiencing a difficult loss and that a hostage crisis takes place. “As the Silver family reflects on a personal loss, Lena and Danny investigates the murder of a beloved shop owner,” the description says. “Meanwhile, Sarah responds to a hostage crisis and Mae faces a difficult legal decision.”

We’ll continue to report the latest episodic information as it’s available.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS