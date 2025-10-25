[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Boston Blue Season 1, Episode 2, “Teammates.”]

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) decided to become a full-time Bostonian in Episode 2 of Boston Blue on Friday, so what does that mean for his relationship with Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez)?

“Maria and I will figure it out,” Danny told his son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), in that October 24 episode, “Teammates.”

As it turns out, that figuring-out process will happen on screen. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, the co-creators of the Blue Bloods spinoff, told TVLine that Ramirez — and, thus, Baez — will be a recurring presence in the spinoff’s first season.

“Tune into Episode 3,” Margolis said. “Baez will return — multiple times in the first season — and it’s a story we’re going to tell. The struggle of moving to a new place and what you leave behind is front and center, and that includes the relationship with Baez, which continues for multiple episodes this season.”

Margolis and Sonnier stopped short of confirming Baez would guest-star in Episode 3 — “History,” airing on Friday, October 31 — but Margolis told fans to “stick around till the end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marisa Ramirez (@marisachicaramirez)

So what about other Blue Bloods alums? Could we see other Reagans? Are we right that Frank (Tom Selleck) will turn up in Boston one of these days?

“We’re open to having as many Reagans as we can find come to this table — and vice versa,” Margolis told TVLine on the topic of future Blue Bloods imports. “We’re blessed that the Blue Bloods universe has so many rich characters to draw from, so there are a lot of opportunities. That’s about all I’m allowed to say.”

For her part, Ramirez previously told Us Weekly she thought it was “really, really sweet and generous and such a treat for all of the Blue Bloods fans” that the October 17 Boston Blue premiere showed Danny and Baez were happily together.

“The show could have just kind of walked away and said, ‘Oh, you know, Baez and Danny broke up. Big deal. Let’s move on,’” she said.

That said, Ramirez gave a warning about Baez being in New York City while Danny is in Boston: “You should always worry about long distance,” she said. “You never know what’s gonna happen. Always worry.”

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS