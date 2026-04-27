‘Boston Blue’: Did Donnie Wahlberg Just Hint That Danny & Baez Get Back Together?

What To Know Danny and Baez broke up in Boston Blue Season 1 due to the challenges of long-distance and Baez’s family responsibilities, particularly caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s.

Donnie Wahlberg reveals that Baez will return in the Season 1 finale, hinting a hopeful development for fans of the couple.

The show’s creators revealed Baez could become a series regular in Season 2, with her moving to Boston being a possibility.

Blue Bloods fans waited forever for Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to get together. The series finale finally hinted at the possibility, and the Boston Blue spinoff made it official. Sadly, the long-distance relationship struggles got to them, and Danny and Baez broke up in Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 15, “For Those Who Aren’t Heard.” The breakup was still a sore subject in Episode 16, but Donnie Wahlberg just hinted that hope isn’t lost for this detective duo — and that Baez will return in the Boston Blue Season 1 finale in May.

“She’s in [Season 1 Episode 15], but she’s coming back for the finale,” Wahlberg told Parade. “I think if anyone feels sad this week, they’ll probably be happy with [the ending]. That’s all I can say.”

The creators of Boston Blue also told TV Insider that Ramirez could return as a series regular in Season 2.

“That is a distinct possibility, yes,” Brandon Sonnier told us, adding that Baez moving to Boston “is a possibility.” Brandon Margolis said that “crazier things have happened,” hinting that they’re actively interested in making more space for Baez in Season 2.

Here’s what led to their breakup and what may happen next.

Why did Danny and Baez break up?

Baez returned to Boston to help Danny and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) on a case. After the dust settled on that chase, the Silvers celebrated Edwin’s (Ernie Hudson) birthday, and Sarah (Maggie Lawson) got engaged to her boyfriend, Seth (Mike Vogel). The touching sight brought Baez to tears thinking of her own mother, who is battling Alzheimers.

“It just got a lot harder,” Baez told Lena earlier in the episode. “My mom’s come to live with me. She’s struggling. That, my daughter Elena, this job, I don’t know how Danny and I can keep doing this. We barely see each other as it is.”

“I know that he loves you and he loves Elena,” Lena said. But Baez worried it wasn’t enough.

At the party, the NYPD detective had to remove herself from the celebrations for a moment. “I’m sorry. It just hit me all at once,” Baez told Danny. “Sarah was so happy and [her mom] Mae [Gloria Reuben] … it just made me think of my mom.”

“She can’t be alone anymore and I’m the only one who can take her in,” Baez said. “I just can’t leave her, Danny.”

“I love you and I want a life with you. I don’t know how we can do this,” she added.

Danny insisted that he was “coming back home,” but Baez replied, “Your life is here now. Mine is in New York.” She fears missing out on her mom’s last good days, and that’s when she suggested a split.

“There are days I can see in my mom’s eyes,” Baez shared. “She doesn’t know me. I need the last time she remembers me to be a good day. And you, Danny… Maybe we should say goodbye to each other while we still love each other. We don’t have to ever remember a bad day.”

They hugged and ended things with Baez saying, “I love you.” In Episode 16, Lena brought up Baez in conversation with Danny, trying to check in wither BPD partner, and it was clearly a touchy subject that he wasn’t ready to discuss.

Will Baez be back in Boston Blue?

Wahlberg confirmed Ramirez’s return in the Boston Blue Season 1 finale and hinted that it will be some kind of happy development for fans of the character.

TV Insider previously reported that the finale will have a cliffhanger and a major loss.

“There’s a lot of resolution in the finale up against a lot of loss,” Wahlberg told us. “But the resolution, for all the characters in their lives, there’s a lot of resolution that allows us to move forward.”

“We really hit our stride now in the back half of the first season,” Wahlberg added. “I think the audience is going to be blown away, honestly, at where we go.”

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS