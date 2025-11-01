‘Boston Blue’: Marisa Ramirez Returns as Danny-Baez Romance Heats Up

[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for Boston Blue Season 1, Episode 3, “History.”]

The Boston Blue co-creators are making good on their promise that Blue Bloods’ Maria Baez will make multiple appearances on this first season of the spinoff. In the third Boston Blue episode, this Friday’s “History,” Marisa Ramirez reprised the character again as the romance between Baez and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) advances.

The episode starts with Det. Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), Danny’s new partner, catching him taking a selfie.

“Didn’t take you for the selfie type,” she comments.

“Well, sometimes I make exceptions,” he explains.

“You do? For who?”

“Somebody back in New York.”

To that, Lena gasps. “Somebody special?” she says.

“I think that’s all I’m gonna give you,” Danny responds, grinning. “For now.”

But onscreen, we see Danny is texting the selfie to Baez, of course. “Next Boston date?” he captions the pic.

“Perfect!” Baez texts back. “I pick the hotel this time.”

And at the end of the episode, Baez strides into Danny’s Boston Police Department precinct office in a floral dress.

“Well, hello there, beautiful,” he says.

“Hey,” she replies with a smile. “I shoulda known you’d be working a case.”

“I just punched out, so I am all yours all weekend.”

Baez asks if she can meet Danny’s new partner, but he says she’s “busy right now” as the two of them spy Lena getting cuddly with her partner-turned-date, Det. Brian Rogers (Ryan Broussard).

“Is that her old partner? Did he ask her out?” Baez says.

“Mm-hmm,” Danny replies. “And I think she said yes.”

Danny and Baez step into an elevator, and he says, “Oh, God, I missed you.”

And as the elevator doors close, he pulls her into a romantic embrace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marisa Ramirez (@marisachicaramirez)

Those moments delighted Blue Bloods fans who are tuning in to watch Boston Blue.

“#BostonBlue the best part was the end when Danny and Baez walked off together! That was so cute! Love this show!” one viewer wrote on X.

“My heart is so happy seeing Danny and Baez together as a couple [on] screen,” said another. “I rewound it on the first episode and again on tonight.”

And a third user wrote, “Danny and Baez! That was every Blue Bloods [fan’s] dream come true.”

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS