7 Biggest Questions After ‘Doctor Who’ Bigeneration & 60th Anniversary Specials

David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa in 'Doctor Who'
BBC

Doctor Who

Doctor Who celebrated its 60th anniversary with three specials featuring returning characters, The Doctor revisiting a familiar face, the reintroduction of a villain from years ago, and a major twist when it came time for the regeneration.

David Tennant returned as the Fourteenth Doctor, having previously played the Tenth Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate whom is back as companion Donna Noble. And while the last time they saw each other, she couldn’t remember who he was or her mind would burn up — after she took the power of a Time Lord into her head — the first special, “The Star Beast,” solved that problem, thanks to her sharing the metacrisis with her daughter, Rose (Yasmin Finney), and then the two just letting it all go.

Then in the third special, “The Giggle,” The Doctor faced the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) and when he took a fatal blast, bigenerated, splitting off into the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). The Fourteenth Doctor stopped traveling, instead settling down to live a life with a family — Donna, her husband, her daughter, her mother, and her granddad — and Fifteen set off on the next big adventure. (We’ll see him in the Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” alongside new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.)

But those three episodes did leave us with quite a few major questions about what’s to come for both the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors (and chances are it will be a while before we get answers about Tennant’s because it’s Gatwa’s time to shine as the Time Lord). Scroll down for more.

Doctor Who, 2023 Christmas Special, Monday, December 25, Disney+

Catherine Tate, David Tennant, and Ncuti Gatwa — 'Doctor Who'
BBC

What does bigeneration mean for the Fourteenth Doctor's future?

What happens when the Fourteenth Doctor is about to die the next time? (As we’ve seen, he’s not going to stay grounded for long; he’d already been on at least two trips in the TARDIS before sitting down for a meal with his family at the end of “The Giggle.”) Could he be the start of what led to Tom Baker as the Curator in the 50th anniversary special? (He was the one to tell Matt Smith‘s Doctor that he’d be revisiting some faces…) Presumably there wouldn’t be a need for him to bigenerate again. Does he never die or regenerate? That’s unlikely but has to be put out there. Or…

David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa — 'Doctor Who'
BBC

Will Fourteen, when his next regeneration comes, go back to that helipad and become Fifteen?

The Fifteenth Doctor, while talking to the Fourteenth about him “running on fumes,” did say that he’s fine “because you fix yourself” and that, as Time Lords, “we’re doing rehab out of order.” Is that because Fourteen will, upon his next regeneration, perhaps just disappear from wherever he is at the time and go back to that moment on the helipad to become the Fifteenth Doctor? Anything is possible with this bigeneration twist, though this does seem very likely.

The Meep — 'Doctor Who'
BBC

Who is the Meep's boss?

The first 60th anniversary special introduced the Meep, at first seemingly just an adorable alien before turning out to be the villain. The Meep, upon being taken into custody, left The Doctor with a warning: “I will escape and have my revenge, so you beware, Doctor. Because there’s one more thing… A creature with two hearts is such a rare thing, just wait until I tell the boss.” That’s the last we heard of that “boss,” meaning that The Doctor still has that possibly coming his way in upcoming episodes.

Neil Patrick Harris in 'Doctor Who'
BBC Studios

Who is "the one who waits"?

When The Doctor faced off with the Toymaker for their second game, the villain took a moment to recap his victories to that point… and the one time he didn’t play. “I came to this universe with such delight, and I played them all, Doctor. I toyed with supernovas, turned galaxies into spin tops. I gambled with God and made him a jack-in-the-box. I made a jigsaw out of your history, did you like it? The Master was dying and begged for his life with one final game, and when he lost, I sealed him for all eternity inside my gold tooth,” he boasted.

But “there’s only one player I didn’t dare face: the one who waits… I saw it, hiding, and I ran,” the Toymaker said ominously. “That’s someone else’s game.” Is that for the Fifteenth Doctor to play or deal with the consequences?

Neil Patrick Harris — 'Doctor Who'
BBC

Who are the Toymaker's legions?

Following the bigeneration, both Doctors challenged the Toymaker to a game of catch and won. As the Toymaker folded up on himself, before falling into the box of his shop from Soho in 1925, he warned, “My legions are coming.” Who (or what) make up his legions? And when will they show up? Considering he could “get from 1925 to now like stepping through a door” and the same could be true of his legions, they could appear anywhere and at any time.

Ncuti Gatwa in 'Doctor Who'
BBC Studios

Are the Meep's boss and "the one who waits" the same being?

Does the Doctor have two potential enemies out there to fear? After all, if the Toymaker wouldn’t face “the one who waits” after everything else he did… Or are the two one and the same? Has The Doctor dealt with either of them (if they’re not the same) in the past? Do either know who The Doctor is? Will fans recognize either?

'Doctor Who'
BBC

Who took the Toymaker's gold tooth containing the Master?

As the two Doctors and Donna walked back inside UNIT headquarters, a hand with red fingernails (pictured above) picked up the gold tooth left behind after the Toymaker’s banishment as the laughter of who we assume are multiple versions of the Master was heard. (Also, the tooth was at the edge of the helipad and the others didn’t see whoever that was, so where was that person exactly?)

Doctor Who (2005)

David Tennant

Ncuti Gatwa

