‘Ghosts’ Stars Look Ahead to Season 4 & React to Wild Finale Ending

While Ghosts fans were watching the show’s Season 3 finale last night, the cast of the hit CBS supernatural sitcom were walking the red (actually, blue) carpet on the Paramount lot promoting the eye network’s new Fall TV season.

TV Insider was on the scene and chatted with the show’s cast members – Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), and Danielle Pinnock (Alberta).

Read on to get the actors’ thoughts the show’s cliffhanger and their hopes for Season 4.

Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac)

On how Season 3 wrapped up for him

“I feel like Isaac kind of gets what he deserves at the end of the episode where you don’t know what his fate is going to be. I feel like he has a lot to atone for.”

On what he’d like to see next season

“Next season, when you see him, he might have some more things to think about, which I think will be exciting. I’d like to see him sort of start to really figure out who he actually is. I think he thought when he came out the closet that might thing that gets him to move on from purgatory.”

Are you kidding? That’s when the hell starts…

[Laughs] “I know. That should be the quote. I’m with you 1000 percent. Isaac’s gone through the motions of being like, ‘Well, I did the thing I was terrified of doing,’ but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s figured out who he is. It’s a lifelong thing. You’re constantly coming out.”

On plans for the hiatus

“I’m going to Hawaii. I’ve never been. I’m excited about it.”

On the show’s success and popularity

“I’m just grateful that it’s found an audience because I feel our audience is very, very, very loyal. You never know what to expect so a positive reaction was all we could hope for and we got that.”

On wearing TV’s most famous puffy shirt since the one on Seinfeld.

“Yeah, that’s actually a great point. I remember The puffy shirt!”

On challenging Jerry Seinfeld to a showdown

“I probably could. Though, I’ll give a you a little secret about that shirt. It gets so hot under my costume that the shirt is now short-sleeved underneath.”

It’s a ruffle Dickey?

[Laughs] “Yes. It’s a ruffle Dickey at this point.”

On the most interesting comment he’s gotten from viewers on the show:

“Viewer pick up on things way more [than I do]. They see little seeds [that are planted]. It’s such a great testament to the writing. They pick up on things I don’t even see coming. Like when Flower came back. They all predicted where she was. I never would have predicted that. And I’m on the show!”

Asher Grodman (Trevor)

On how Season 3 wrapped up for him

“Very well. If your stomach was turning at the loss of Flower in that cliffhanger, what happened to Isaac will torture you. That’s something the writers do really well. They keep surprising the audience. They keep surprising us. I’m excited about where things have been left.”

On what he’d like to see happen to his character next season

“I love the stuff when we go back [in time] and we use history as a way to move the story forward, right? I love the flashbacks – for everyone. You see the history of this land.”

On what he’s learned about history from being on Ghosts

“I’ve learned a lot about the 1890s – the cocaine and ankles. I love being paired with Rebecca Wisocky [Hetty]. She’s great. The other ghosts are from periods of times we may have studied more. The Gilded Age is a whole world I’m not as familiar with so…cocaine and ankles are the things that I’m leaving you with. Having sexy ankles was the hot thing back in the day. Now, we’re able to look back and laugh [at something like that]. Hetty hating the Irish, for example, is such a funny little detail.

Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn)

On seeing Shemar Moore (Hondo, S.W.A.T.) on the red carpet

“I died in the pilot for S.W.A.T. and the pilot got greenlit. I told Shemar, ‘I died in this episode. You guys are going to get a serious pickup. That’s what happens in pilots in which I die.’ There were like three other ones. Then, Ghosts came around and Thorfinn was dead and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re good!’ If I’m dead in the pilot, it’s golden.”

On how he died on S.W.A.T.

“I was the bad guy in a tow truck yard and I was doing nefarious things. I was not the good guy. [Laughs] I had to be killed.”

On what he thought of the Season 3 finale and what he’d like to see next season

“I loved it. I thought it was fantastic. I’m really excited to go to the underground to find Isaac with Patience. I want to know what that’s all about. Are there creatures? Other ghosts? We’ll see what happens.”

Sheila Carrasco (Flower)

On how Season 3 wrapped up and thoughts on next season

“It was amazing. Flower got rescued. She’s back in the house. I love the choice to take Isaac into the dirt. We get to find him next season – hopefully. Who knows? We’ll see. It’s really awesome.”

On what she’d like to see next season for her character

“More backstories and more conflicts. I’d love for Flower to turn a new leaf and cause more chaos with Patience. We’ll see.”

New leaf? Was that a pun?

[Laughs] “Grow a new petal.”

Richie Moriarty (Pete)

On the success of Ghosts in today’s world especially with so many options

“One of my friends was saying the other day that I’m kind of a time traveler as I’m on a network sitcom that’s still doing 22 episodes a season and it’s finding viewership. All of us feel insanely grateful that the show is working. People are finding it, loving it, and we get to continue to make it.”

On the Season 3 finale and what he’d like to see happen next season

“The finale was awesome for my character because he got to experience love for this first time in his afterlife. That was something that I was looking forward to — having my character find a love interest. I hope we revisit that in Season 4. I’m also really interested to see what they do with this ghost power of Pete’s where he gets to travel the world.”

On upcoming projects

“I’m in a movie called The Instigators that comes out in August with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck and a lot of other amazing people. It’s a Boston mob movie. I play a vastly different role than Pete Martino.”

On his Boston accent

“[It’s] great. My mom is originally from Dorchester [MA]. My dad grew up in the Newton/Wellesley area. There’s less of an accent out there. [But] I grew up with the accent.”

Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty)

On still being recognized as Evelyn Powell from Devious Maids and working with Marc Cherry

“Marc and I got along quite well. I think I reminded him of his mother. I loved that job and that character. People still stop me on the street and say, ‘I want to talk to you about Evelyn Powell.’ Ana Ortiz [Marisol] is one of my very dearest friends. She was a bridesmaid at my wedding. We’re all very close; similarly, the cast of Ghosts has become a family. People like to say that when they make television and [in our case] it’s really, really true.”

On what she learned about Hetty in Season 3 and what she’d like to see happen next season

“[I learned] that my character does not like to be alone. I would like to explore that. The story of what Hetty’s first year being dead was like. How desperately lonely she might have been.”

On any upcoming projects

“I’m recurring in the very cool world on The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Sophomore? Junior?

[Smiles] “Oh, I love you even more, darling. I play this Lydia Tár [Cate Blanchett] type drama professor. I was given the offer and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll watch an episode or two to get the tone.’ I ended up binging the whole thing. I’m a fan of all of them. I play opposite a young actor name Gracie Lawrence [who is playing Kacey]; she’s a musician, a genius, and a superstar. I’m really excited to be doing that.”

Román Zaragoza (Sasappis)

On what he’d like to see next season

“The finale was intense. A lot of cliffhangers. I want to dive more into Sas’s ability to go into people’s dreams. I think we’ll get to see more of that in Season 4.”

On plans for the hiatus

“I’m working on a film that I can finally talk about. It’s kind of exciting. I’m voicing a new character in Aang: The Last Airbender, the animated film that’s going to come out in 2026. That’s here for Paramount.”

Danielle Pinnock (Alberta)

On how her character ended up in Season 3

“I was absolutely shaken. We have a dark ghost named Patience. What does that mean to Season 4. We’re going to travel in the dark and find Isaac? Nigel’s heartbroken at the altar. And I got to sing At Last by Etta James.”

On what she’d like to see happen next

“The show could go in any direction. I’m just glad we’ve got another season. Thank you to our fans, CBS, and Paramount. I can’t wait to go back.”

