‘General Hospital’ Star Nicholas Alexander Chavez Bids Fans Farewell as He Confirms Exit

Nicholas Alexander Chavez says there are “no current plans” for him to return from what was once a temporary leave from General Hospital.

The actor, who starred as Spencer Cassadine in the long-running ABC soap, confirmed reports of his exit in an X post on Friday — and hinted that he, or his character, at least, might one day make a comeback.

“I’m so appreciative of the opportunity that GH gave me, and I wouldn’t be as busy as I am professionally if it weren’t for the talented producers, writers, directors, and fellow actors,” Chavez told fans in the X post.

He went on: “[General Hospital executive producer] Frank Valentini is a mentor and a friend, and we’ve had some pretty extensive conversations about my future on the show. While there are no current plans for me to return, we are still talking very openly about future possibilities for Spencer in Port Charles.”

GH fans found out in July 2023 that Chavez would be stepping away from the soap to film a starring role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology. The actor’s exit date was then set for late January, and in late April came a TVLine report that his leave was a permanent one, weeks after his name disappeared from GH’s closing credits.

Chavez’s Spencer was last seen on General Hospital on January 31, per Deadline, when his ex Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) drugged him. The duo is presumed dead after he fell into the Seine and pulled her with him. Spencer’s apparent death cuts short his romance with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), much to the dismay of “Sprina” shippers.

“Beyond the people I’ve already mentioned, I want to take some time to thank and honor the GH fan base… especially the Sprina fans… who must be the most loyal and kind fan base in the universe of entertainment,” Chavez added on X. “Words fail to show the depth of my gratitude. Thank you. I love you all very, very much.”

