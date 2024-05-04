Tom Brady Gets Roasted, ‘Sympathizer’s Movie Adventure, ‘Parish’ Finale, ‘MaryLand’ on ‘Masterpiece’

NFL superstar Tom Brady gets tackled, comedically, in a live roast on Netflix. HBO’s The Sympathizer blurs reality with fiction on the set of a Vietnam War movie. AMC’s crime drama Parish reaches its explosive Season 1 climax. Acclaimed British actresses Suranne Jones and Eve Best are estranged sisters reunited in the Masterpiece drama MaryLand.

Netflix

The Roast of Tom Brady

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: When does a GOAT become a goat? Put another way, nothing besmirches a legend more than agreeing to be roasted by some of the best in the biz. After winning seven of his 10 Super Bowl appearances, NFL superstar Tom Brady faces his most formidable squad of hecklers in a roast livestreamed from L.A.’s Kia Forum as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Kevin Hart hosts, with roastmaster Jeff Ross also on hand. Reportedly on the panel are his longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick and former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss and Drew Bledsoe. This has the makings of a comedy touchdown. (On Saturday, Netflix livestreams comedian Katt Williams’ third special for the streamer at 10/9c, 7 pm/PT.)

The Sympathizer

9/8c

SUNDAY: A standout episode from the post-Vietnam War spy dramedy blurs reality and artifice when the double-agent Captain (Hoa Xuande) is hired by a mercurial director (Robert Downey Jr. in the showiest of his four recurring roles) to be an advisor on an Apocalypse Now-style war movie and bring an Asian perspective. On the set, with its authentic recreation of a Vietnamese village and despite the fact that no one in the cast and crew speaks the language, the Captain is triggered by memories of his upbringing as well as the trauma of war. David Duchovny makes a memorable cameo as an actor who takes his Method training to extremes, with John Cho stealing his scenes as an Asian journeyman actor with a reputation for dying in every movie.

Alyssa Moran/AMC

Parish

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: What’s left to do after you’ve literally burned down your house to make a clean start? For Gray Parish (Giancarlo Esposito), there’s still a matter of seeking revenge on the man who killed his son. In the explosive season finale, Parish also aims to settle his score with the corrupt Anton (Bradley Whitford) and get out from under the manipulative clutches of the volatile Tongai crime family. With this full of a plate, it’s unlikely his days of breaking bad are behind him.

Maryland

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Two of Britain’s finest contemporary actresses, Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) and Eve Best (House of the Dragon), star in a three-part Masterpiece drama as estranged sisters Becca (Jones) and Rosaline (Best), who are reunited on the Isle of Man after the sudden death of their mother Mary. Turns out their mom had been keeping quite a few secrets from her daughters. Stockard Channing co-stars as a friend from Mary’s hidden past who helps the siblings through this emotionally turbulent period of adjustment and healing.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Series Premiere

SATURDAY: May the 4th be with you on “Star Wars Day,” serving up a new animated installment of the Tales of series for franchise fans. Following 2022’s Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, the six-part adventure delves inside the Galactic Empire from the perspective of two warriors from different eras: young Morgan Elsbeth (voiced by Diana Lee Inosanto), who’s on a quest for revenge, and Barriss Offee (voiced by Meredith Salenger), a former Jedi navigating a changing galaxy far, far away. Also of note from the Star Wars universe: a special episode of MeTV’s Collector’s Call (Sunday, 6:30/5:30c), featuring the epic treasure trove of Star Wars memorabilia curated by Gus Lopez, including the coveted Death Star.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: