As ‘NewsRadio’ Turns 25, Here Are the Guest Stars You Might’ve Forgotten About

If you stream NewsRadio or watch the NBC sitcom on DVD, you’ll see several familiar faces in the main cast: Fargo’s Dave Foley, Barry’s Stephen Root, ER’s Maura Tierney, CSI: Miami’s Khandi Alexander, actor and singer Vicki Lewis, SNL faves Phil Hartman and Jon Lovitz, plus controversial comedians Andy Dick and Joe Rogan. But you’ll also see the famous folks below, whose characters crossed paths with the employees of the fictional WNYX radio station.

NewsRadio was never a ratings hit — and NBC changed its time slot 11 times — but these guest stars joined the series regulars in keeping the laughs coming until the show wrapped up a quarter-century ago, on May 4, 1999.