As ‘NewsRadio’ Turns 25, Here Are the Guest Stars You Might’ve Forgotten About

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Phil Hartman, Andy Dick, Vicki Lewis, Stephen Root, Dave Foley, Maura Tierney, Joe Rogan, Khandi Alexander of 'NewsRadio'
Christ Haston / Brillstein-Grey Entertainment / Everett Collection

NewsRadio

 More

If you stream NewsRadio or watch the NBC sitcom on DVD, you’ll see several familiar faces in the main cast: Fargo’s Dave Foley, Barry’s Stephen Root, ER’s Maura Tierney, CSI: Miami’s Khandi Alexander, actor and singer Vicki Lewis, SNL faves Phil Hartman and Jon Lovitz, plus controversial comedians Andy Dick and Joe Rogan. But you’ll also see the famous folks below, whose characters crossed paths with the employees of the fictional WNYX radio station.

NewsRadio was never a ratings hit — and NBC changed its time slot 11 times — but these guest stars joined the series regulars in keeping the laughs coming until the show wrapped up a quarter-century ago, on May 4, 1999.

James Caan
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

James Caan

Caan, the late star of The Godfather and Las Vegas, played himself in the Season 3 episode “Movie Star” as his fractionalized self visits the station as part of his research for a movie role.

Katie Couric & Al Roker
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Katie Couric & Al Roker

During their time together on Today, Couric and Roker both made NewsRadio appearances. Couric played herself in Season 4’s “The Secret of Management,” while Roker played a man with an uncanny resemblance to a certain NBC meteorologist in Season 3’s “President.”

David Cross
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

David Cross

This Arrested Development alum guest-starred as Jimmy’s (Root) oddball nephew in Season 2’s “Houses of the Holy” and as a college friend of Dave’s (Foley) in Season 4’s “Chock.”

Lauren Graham
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Lauren Graham

Before her Gilmore Girls and Parenthood days, Graham played efficiency expert Andrea across four episodes of NewsRadio’s second season.

Tone Loc
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tone Loc

This “Wild Thing” rapper had a pair of Season 2 appearances, playing security guard Lorenzo on the series.

Jane Lynch
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Jane Lynch

This Glee alum and Weakest Link host had a small part as Jimmy’s secretary Carol in Season 2’s “The Cane.”

Norm Macdonald
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Norm Macdonald

The late Saturday Night Live star popped up as Roger Edwards, Jimmy’s always-at-hand lawyer, in Season 3’s “The Injury.”

Bob Odenkirk
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul’s lead played an ER doc in the aforementioned “The Injury.” He also joined Cross, his Mr. Show costar, in the aforementioned “Chock,” playing another of Dave’s college friends.

Patton Oswalt & Ben Stiller
Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Patton Oswalt & Ben Stiller

Before sharing the screen in Zoolander, Starsky & Hutch, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, these two comedic actors also guest-starred on NewsRadio in Season 3’s “The Trainer.” Oswalt played a gym customer, while Stiller played his personal trainer.

Jerry Seinfeld
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld

The namesake of Seinfeld had a cameo as himself in Season 3’s “The Real Deal” — as Bill (Hartman) and Lisa (Tierney) angled to land an interview with him on WNYX.

Jon Stewart
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jon Stewart

Stewart was still a couple of years away from his Daily Show debut when he played Andrew, Matthew’s (Dick) purported twin brother, in Season 3’s “Twins.”

Tiffani Thiessen
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for CMEE

Tiffani Thiessen

This star of Saved by the Bell and White Collar played Foxy Jackson, a new employee whom both Dave and Joe (Rogan) lust after, in Season 5’s “Assistant.”

Patrick Warburton
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Patrick Warburton

Warburton, now known for his roles in Family Guy and Rules of Engagement, played Johnny Johnson, a nemesis of Jimmy’s who becomes Lisa’s fiancé across a handful of Season 5 episodes.

NewsRadio

Al Roker

Ben Stiller

Bob Odenkirk

David Cross

James Caan

Jane Lynch

Jerry Seinfeld

Jon Stewart

Katie Couric

Lauren Graham

Norm Macdonald

Patrick Warburton

Patton Oswalt

Tiffani Thiessen

Tone Loc

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Morning Joe surprise for Mika
1
Joe Scarborough Surprises Wife Mika Brzezinski With Heart-Melting Birthday Gift Live on Air
Amy Robach & TJ Holmes and Rob Marciano
2
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Have Their Say on Rob Marciano Firing
Kelly Ripa on red carpet
3
Kelly Ripa Says Husband Mark Consuelos Thinks She Has ‘A-Hole Syndrome’
Richie Moriarty, Devan Chandler Lon, Sheila Carrasco, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky in the 'Ghosts' Season 3 finale
4
‘Ghosts’ Stars Look Ahead to Season 4 & React to Wild Finale Ending
Danielle Savre and Stefani Spampinato in 'Station 19' Season 7
5
‘Station 19’ Scoop: Show’s Hottest Scene Has ‘Yet To Be Seen on Television’