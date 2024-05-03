Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

If you are going to be a show about firefighters produced by the Shondaland banner, then you better be hot. Station 19 has delivered excellent drama, paid tribute to first responders, and given fans some extremely sexy scenes worthy of its production home.

When TV Insider asked the cast of the ABC drama what their steamiest moment of the entire show was at the series wrap party, many of them said that the iconic Season 6 Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) shower scene or Travis’ (Jay Hayden) funeral hook up with Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan) in the Season 7 premiere took the cake. However, members of the Station 19 crew teased that fans haven’t actually seen the steamiest moment of the show yet.

“We have one in Episode 7 coming up actually at the end of the episode, watch out for it. There is some steamy stuff happening,” co-showrunner Zoanne Clack told TV Insider.

Meanwhile, Hayden revealed that fans will want to get ready for the final season’s penultimate episode. “I think Episode 9 this season is interesting,” he revealed on the carpet. “I wasn’t there for it, but I’m just talking about what the producers said when they saw it.”

Merle Dandridge, who plays Natasha Ross on Station 19, was less specific in her answer but also said that fans shouldn’t think that just because the show is drawing to a close that Station 19 is going to stop being sexy. “I think [the steamiest scene] has yet to be seen on television. There are a few of them coming down the pipeline that you aren’t ready for yet,” she teased.

Savre agreed with her castmates that the Marina shower scene is her top pick from the series. “I freaking loved that scene and thought it was so sexy. I love that we got to push the limits by improvising some stuff that wasn’t in the script,” she said. But her scene partner Spampinato revealed there are even more sexy Marina moments in the final episodes. “There’s more to come. I think there are more moments to come,” she said.

Station 19 is winding down, but it looks like we still have a lot of steamy firefighter action coming our way.

Station 19, Season 7, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC.