‘Station 19’ Cast Teases ‘Steamy’ Moments in Final Episodes That Fans ‘Aren’t Ready For’

Megan Vick
Comments
Danielle Savre and Stefani Spampinato in 'Station 19' Season 7
Disney / James Clark

If you are going to be a show about firefighters produced by the Shondaland banner, then you better be hot. Station 19 has delivered excellent drama, paid tribute to first responders, and given fans some extremely sexy scenes worthy of its production home.

When TV Insider asked the cast of the ABC drama what their steamiest moment of the entire show was at the series wrap party, many of them said that the iconic Season 6 Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) shower scene or Travis’ (Jay Hayden) funeral hook up with Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan) in the Season 7 premiere took the cake. However, members of the Station 19 crew teased that fans haven’t actually seen the steamiest moment of the show yet.

“We have one in Episode 7 coming up actually at the end of the episode, watch out for it. There is some steamy stuff happening,” co-showrunner Zoanne Clack told TV Insider.

Meanwhile, Hayden revealed that fans will want to get ready for the final season’s penultimate episode. “I think Episode 9 this season is interesting,” he revealed on the carpet. “I wasn’t there for it, but I’m just talking about what the producers said when they saw it.”

A Maya & Carina Spinoff? 'Station 19' Stars Would Love to See It Happen
Related

A Maya & Carina Spinoff? 'Station 19' Stars Would Love to See It Happen

Merle Dandridge, who plays Natasha Ross on Station 19, was less specific in her answer but also said that fans shouldn’t think that just because the show is drawing to a close that Station 19 is going to stop being sexy. “I think [the steamiest scene] has yet to be seen on television. There are a few of them coming down the pipeline that you aren’t ready for yet,” she teased.

Savre agreed with her castmates that the Marina shower scene is her top pick from the series. “I freaking loved that scene and thought it was so sexy. I love that we got to push the limits by improvising some stuff that wasn’t in the script,” she said. But her scene partner Spampinato revealed there are even more sexy Marina moments in the final episodes. “There’s more to come. I think there are more moments to come,” she said.

Station 19 is winding down, but it looks like we still have a lot of steamy firefighter action coming our way.

Station 19, Season 7, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC.

Station 19 - ABC

Station 19 where to stream

Station 19

Danielle Savre

Jay Hayden

Merle Dandridge

Stefania Spampinato

Zoanne Clack

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Blue Bloods,' 'Our Flag Means Death,' 'NCIS: Hawai'i' and more canceled shows that could possibly be saved
1
Which Canceled Shows Are Most Likely to Be Saved?
Morning Joe surprise for Mika
2
Joe Scarborough Surprises Wife Mika Brzezinski With Heart-Melting Birthday Gift Live on Air
Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 25 Episode 11
3
‘SVU’ Is Finally Solving Its Rollins Problem
Vanessa Lachey and Enver Gjokaj on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
4
Why ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Was Canceled — Could It Still Be Saved?
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 3
5
CBS Reveals Why ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Staying Canceled